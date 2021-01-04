How to take a photo with the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 and put it as a sphere

- Advertisement -

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 It is the benchmark activity bracelet in the world of wearables due to its great capabilities, quality and price. Surely this Christmas, it will be one of the most repeated gifts in many homes around the world. If you have just released the bracelet, we will show how it is possible take a photo from the Mi Band 5 through our phone and put it as a sphere on the screen.

One of the capabilities of the Xiaomi bracelet is to be able to take photos without having to touch the mobile. Therefore, the first thing we will have to do is activate this control from the bracelet to be able to take photos from it. To do this, we open the Mi Fit app on the phone, we go to our profile and then locate the option Laboratory on the menu.

The next thing we have to do is enter Camera settings and follow the steps to link the bracelet with the mobile camera. Once this is done, we can now use the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to shoot and take photos through the camera of our mobile phone.

Customize the dial of your Xiaomi Mi Band 5

Xiaomi

The moment we want to take a photo from the bracelet, we have to go to menu of the smartband until you find the option Plus and then touch on the option Camera. This will show us an image with a trigger and shutter from where we can take the image. Of course, it is necessary that we have the camera app open on our mobile phone.

After taking the photo, it is possible to put it as the main sphere on the bracelet and customize it to our liking. For this, it is also necessary to use the Mi Fit app on our phone, although there are many other apps that offer the possibility of creating personalized backgrounds that we can later put as spheres or backgrounds on our Mi Band 5.

The simplest thing is to open Mi Fit on the phone and touch on the icon of our Profile shown in the lower right. Once inside, click on the bracelet Xiaomi Mi Band 5 within the My devices section. Next, we enter the Store option, where we will find a lot of different spheres for the bracelet. Now, if what we want is to establish the photo that we took previously, then we have to select the style of the Photo Watch Face section that we like the most to later, establish the color we want and choose custom background.

That is where we must choose the photo of the phone gallery and finally, just click on the Synchronize clock appearance option. This will make our photo appear as a sphere on the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 screen.

