How to take advantage of Facebook groups in your marketing strategy

Facebook groups have more than 1.8 billion users per month, and are one of the best tools to gain visibility and reach within the social network, especially for companies, and as a way to beat the algorithm of Facebook, which offers less and less diffusion to corporate content.

This is how Facebook Groups can be used to improve digital marketing strategies.

They suppose a closed space, composed of people who are interested in a certain topic, and who are more predisposed to interaction. Therefore, presenting relevant products, services and content in groups is essential to be more present in the members’ feed.

However, it is not enough just to be in the group in any way. You need to develop an action plan. This is how users can use Facebook groups to get more out of them within their digital marketing strategies:

-Present products and services: Groups are a space created by a user or a company, so they are an optimal space in which to present products and services. Usually, the members of the group will be people close to the company such as customers or people interested in its products, so presenting a new product in the group offers very important feedback to understand how it will work among a wider audience.

-Customer Support: One of the main benefits of a Facebook group for a company is direct contact with its customers. In this sense, if a company is able to offer quick solutions to its customers’ problems, the brand image improves, which translates into more conversions and purchases.

Customer service can be offered in several ways beyond having an agent to answer questions and complaints. For example, relevant content such as guides, installation tips, or video tutorials can be created that complement the agents’ work, while offering added value.

-Content strategy: The content of a group should be as varied as possible. In this sense, you should never focus on brand content, but rather create a content strategy that mixes company information and content related to the general topic you are addressing. For example, you can dedicate one day of the week to promoting products or services, others to share a meme that creates engagement, another to inspirational content, etc.

-User created content: If the Facebook group remains active, with regular posts, users will be more participatory, allowing administrators to create surveys or ask members to share their opinions about a product or service, as well as images of themselves with others. themselves using it. All this content can be reused to create your own content to share on other channels.

