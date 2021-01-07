How to take better photos of the snow with your mobile

- Advertisement -

There is no talk of anything else. The arrival of the storm Filomena has whitewashed the landscapes of almost all of Spain and the snow has even made its presence known in Madrid. But above all, where it has begun to be seen more – and it will continue to do so in the coming days, because according to the weather forecast, “the biggest snowfalls are yet to come” – is on social networks.

Controlling exposure is essential for taking better pictures in the snow

Both on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram Stories, WhatsApp Status … the dominant theme today is snow, with photographs and videos in which the flakes fall in all possible ways or have made a blanket in the streets , squares and gardens.

Since most Internet users want to take better pictures in the snow, we have had no choice but to collect these tips so that you can upload the best snapshots of the snowfall in your cities to your social networks and you will succeed by getting many “likes »:

Tips for taking good photos of the snow with your mobile camera

The first thing you have to bear in mind is that taking pictures of the snow is not easy, something that you may have already realized if you have tried to take your first pictures. Not only is it worth applying the advice that we give you here and it must be borne in mind that you will have to adapt them to your circumstances, the weather, the place where you are, the camera of your mobile … The best thing is that you pay attention to all them and try to apply as many as you can … and try, experiment and unleash your imagination. Let’s go there.

-Take advantage of the best hours. If you want to achieve a more striking effect in your snow photographs, take advantage of natural light and its nuances. For example, if you take photos at sunrise, you will have golden reflections if the sun rises slightly. In the same way, when it is hidden you will have a blue effect that will give your images a special tone. You must flee from completely sunny days, as the best images are taken on cloudy days. And as we say, always take advantage of the first and last hours of the day to take your pictures in the snow.

-Look for dark backgrounds. If you want to photograph, for example, snow falling, it is best to look for a dark background so that it provides contrast. If your camera allows you to control the shutter speed, increase it a bit so that you can “freeze” the snow in the images.

-Adjust the exposure. If your mobile phone camera allows it, adjust the exposure of the photo. All you have to do is press your finger on the screen of your phone and a bar with an icon in the shape of the sun will appear. With it you can raise or lower the exposure and thus achieve more surprising photographs without actually burning the image, something that usually happens when taking photos with such white tones.

-Better targets regardless of automatic mode. If your mobile has a camera with landscape mode, or is even capable of identifying that you are trying to take a photograph of the snow, you will only have to let its automatic mode work. It is possible that the snow, rather than white, appears gray. Then you will have to do without the automatic mode and play with the exposure to achieve a perfect target: try overexposing it a bit and you will see how it improves. Without going over so as not to burn the image.

-Play with the focus. Feel free to take pictures of small details and also take close-up images with infinity focus. If you blur the back of the image it will be a very attractive white tone, or if you do the same with something that is closer to the objective.

-Be creative. Everyone takes the same photos, so don’t be afraid to experiment and look for different angles, different compositions… if you want to attract the attention of those who follow you on social networks. Think that surely they have already seen many images like that today and maybe if you do not surprise them they will not give “I like”.

-Photograph the virgin snow. Try that the snow that appears in your image has not been stepped on, or is stained, the whiter and purer the scene looks, the better. That does not mean that you cannot play to make a picture, for example, of your footsteps in the snow.

-Look for the color contrast. To make the images more eye-catching, on white backgrounds, try to shoot something in striking color. For example, a red glove, or a yellow house in the background, a colored umbrella … you will thus create a more striking composition. Include various elements within the landscape so that your photographs are not dull: a tree, a person, a rock …

