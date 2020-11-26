MobileAndroidTech NewsHow to?

How to take screenshots in Chrome’s incognito mode, currently only in Canary

By Brian Adam
0
0
How to take screenshots in Chrome's incognito mode, currently only in Canary
How To Take Screenshots In Chrome's Incognito Mode, Currently Only

Must Read

Android

How to take screenshots in Chrome’s incognito mode, currently only in Canary

Brian Adam - 0
Google has more advanced versions of Chrome, versions that add functions for the more adventurous to try before anyone else, despite the...
Read more
Android

OPPO Reno4 5G, análisis: virtualmente indistinguible de una gama alta

Brian Adam - 0
Al contrario que otros hermanos provenientes de su mismo país, OPPO no parece querer pelear en la línea de la relación calidad-precio,...
Read more
Tech News

Samsung could phase out the Galaxy Note series in 2021

Brian Adam - 0
New rumor points out that Samsung is considering remove galaxy note series, whose first model launched in 2011 and the last in...
Read more
Tech News

What is the difference between “hosting” and “web domain”?

Brian Adam - 0
When creating a website there are two fundamental terms that should not be confused, although many users do. It is about "web domain"...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

How to take screenshots in Chrome's incognito mode, currently only in Canary

Google has more advanced versions of Chrome, versions that add functions for the more adventurous to try before anyone else, despite the fact that they can reduce the performance of the browser. And on Android, these versions of Chrome are called Chrome Beta and Chrome Canary.

In the latter, as in PC or Mac, Google adds the most advanced functions and that is what happens with the new feature that it is already testing. This is the possibility that it now offers so that we can take screenshots even if we use the incognito browsing mode.

For now, only in Chrome Canary

Secret Mode1

A feature present in Chrome until 2018, at which point Google decided to remove it. In fact, if you go into Chrome’s “Incognito Mode” and try to take a screenshot you are going to come across this message:

“Cannot take screenshots due to security policy”

Now, almost two years later, it seems that they have considered the return of this function and the first step is to enable it as one more option in Chrome Canary. Of course, by default, it is disabled and if you are interested, here I explain how you can activate it.

The first step is to have the latest version of Chrome Canary that can be downloaded from Google Play. And once downloaded and started, access flags or “flags” mode, which is what allows us to access different functions and improvements of Chrome. To enter we will only need to write “Chrome: // flags” (without the quotes) in the address bar.

Two

Once inside we will see a large list and to save work and not have to review everything, we are going to use the search box. Just write “incognito” to find the function What are we searching for.

We will then see a new menu unfold, in which we must activate the “Enabled” box and then press the “Relaunch” button at the bottom to restart the browser and apply the changes.

Three

Now we can run the test again and try to take a screenshot. If before we came across the warning message about the impossibility of doing it, now we will see if it is possible to take a screenshot.

Five

Apparently this feature was removed as it can compromise the purpose of incognito browsing, which is none other than leaving no trace … and a screenshot can throw away anonymity. What we do not know for now, is if the possibility of taking screenshots in “Incognito Mode” will reach the stable version of Chrome, as it is already enabled in other browsers such as Firefox.

Five

Chrome Canary

  • Developer: Google LLC
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Productivity

Via | Techdows

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Android

OPPO Reno4 5G, análisis: virtualmente indistinguible de una gama alta

Brian Adam - 0
Al contrario que otros hermanos provenientes de su mismo país, OPPO no parece querer pelear en la línea de la relación calidad-precio,...
Read more
Tech News

Samsung could phase out the Galaxy Note series in 2021

Brian Adam - 0
New rumor points out that Samsung is considering remove galaxy note series, whose first model launched in 2011 and the last in...
Read more
Tech News

What is the difference between “hosting” and “web domain”?

Brian Adam - 0
When creating a website there are two fundamental terms that should not be confused, although many users do. It is about "web domain"...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©