How to tear an electron apart: take a faulty crystal ...

The charge of the electron, also called elementary charge, is a fundamental physical constant that indicates the electric charge possessed by a single electron. All constituents of matter are composed of integer multiples of the fundamental charge. The elementary charge is said to be quantized.

Electrons are always full of surprises. Physical systems have recently been observed that lead fractions of the fundamental charge. The explanation for this type of phenomenon is still not entirely clear and seems to be working against the principles of quantum physics.

In past years, some researchers had predicted the existence of called materials insulating crystals, which may contain structural defects loads of a fraction of the elementary charge. These elemental charge fractions would appear in the form of excited states of certain materials that exhibit a strong electromagnetic interaction.

In an article published in Nature, two research groups independently reported experimental observations of fractional charges, precisely in the presence of imperfections inside crystals. In particular, these imperfections of the rigid crystalline structure are called “disclinations“.

The defects in the crystals are regions that do not respect the rigid symmetries that characterize the rest of the material. These symmetries can be translational, rotational, reflective, or even temporal invariances. In particular, a disclination is a region in which the symmetry by rotation it is no longer valid. This means that the crystal looks different when it is rotated.

The researchers showed that the electric charge is fractionated into units of and / 4 crystal with a square structure, in and / 6 in crystals with a hexagonal structure. Their next goal will be to observe fractional charges corresponding to “dislocations”, or defects of the crystal in which the translational symmetry is broken (if you drag the crystal rigidly it does not remain identical).

In the figure below you can see how dislocations and disclinations are produced starting from a perfect crystal with a square structure.