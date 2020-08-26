Tech GiantsAppleTech NewsHow to?

How to tell Siri to read iPhone messages to us on Airpods

By Brian Adam
How to tell Siri to read iPhone messages to us on Airpods
How To Tell Siri To Read Iphone Messages To Us

One of the advantages of having a personal assistant is that is 24 hours a day dedicated to the cause, waiting for us to tell you any questions to answer us as fast as possible. But in addition to that, it usually has other functions that are really interesting and, as a general rule, tend to go completely unnoticed by most users.

This is the case of reading messages and other notifications that reach the smartphone and that, under certain circumstances, can be extremely interesting. For example, Siri read to us on the Airpods everything that comes to us via SMS or through the official Apple app, the formerly iMessage, without having to lift a finger to look on the phone screen.

Don’t give it your full attention

The case is that it is very possible that this function does not have it operative or, in case you are already using it, there is a way to place direct access very close to your fingers inside the so-called “Control Center”. In this way you do not have to dive through a lot of menus and with a simple touch on the screen you can quickly deactivate or activate it.

Listen to messages with Siri through the Airpods.

The first thing you should do is go to “Settings” and there look in the box that you have at the top “control centre”. The first of the results that will appear will be the correct one so click there and go to a new screen where you can see all the controls that you already have placed in that menu (those that have the red round icon to delete the app from the list ), and below which you can add (those of the green balloon with the “+” inside).

Find the “Advertise messages with Siri” function and click on the green icon with the “+” sign inside. You will see how it is added to the list of assets, so click on “Back” or go back to the iPhone home to display the “Control Center”. If you have a mobile with Face ID, it is accessed by sliding from top to bottom in the upper right part of the screen. If your smartphone has Touch ID, then the movement is the opposite, from bottom to top from the central area.

When you have the menu displayed, You will see a new icon that will appear on you because it is active, but if you touch it once, it will go out. In this way Siri will no longer announce new messages through Airpods. As simple as that.

