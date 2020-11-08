How to thoroughly clean your mechanical keyboard

Offering you a complete guide with everything you need to know to do it. We are going to try not to complicate your life too much, so that you can overcome laziness and know how to do routine maintenance cleaning and the others that you should do from time to time more thoroughly.
Roofs are the component of the computer that we touch the most, and because of how it is composed, with many moving keys, it is possibly the place where the most dirt ends up being stored. Even being neat, the fat on the fingers accumulates over time, and it also becomes filled with small hairs. But if we also eat nearby or use it with dirty hands, it can end up giving a little disgusting.
Therefore, we are going to start by giving you several tips to learn how to perform routine cleaning on the keyboard, those that are not very thorough but they serve to keep it without getting too dirty. Then, we will go on to give you the tips to do more thorough cleaning of your keyboard , something that you should do every few months, and we will end by also explaining briefly how to clean membrane keyboards.
And beyond the more official methods, you may also know other tricks that may be useful. That is why, as we always we invite you to share your tips and tricks with us in the comments section so that the rest of the readers can also benefit from the collective intelligence
Do maintenance cleanings
A mechanical keyboard is not something you need to clean just once a year, and you should do small periodic cleanings to avoid excessive dirt build-up. This cleaning will not be thorough, but it will have to be every so often, especially if you tend to stain the keyboard more than you should by typing with dirty fingers or eating nearby. Before you start cleaning, you have to unplug the keyboard to avoid accidentally executing anything.
Once the keyboard is disconnected, you can start by turning it upside down and shaking it a bit so that the looser crumbs fall out. If you want, you can tap the back a few times to get more crumbs out. Remember to always treat the keyboard with delicacy and do not hit it too hard, as you could damage something inside.
You can then use a vacuum cleaner to remove some of the dust from inside the keyboard plate, which is under the keys. For this, it is advisable to use a fine and narrow mouth so that there is more suction.
With the vacuum cleaner, you can proceed by gently pressing the nozzle on the keyboard keys so that gaps open and the dust sucked out of them comes out, and incidentally so that the movement can also release dirt. It is recommended here that you have patience and operate all the keys to have better results and that no accumulated dirt remains in specific areas.
Next, clean the entire surface of the keyboard with a slightly damp microfiber cloth , trying to rub a little to remove any dirt that is on the faces of the keys. Obviously, if you have localized stains, try to keep them clean. The cloth, which is only slightly damp, do not keep it wet so that the water does not affect the keyboard.
And finally, dry the keyboard with another cloth . Here, try not to use alternatives such as kitchen paper that can throw particles on the keyboard or create scratches on the surface. Make it a dry, soft cloth, and don’t reconnect the keyboard until you make sure it’s completely dry.
Finally, a little note about compressed air sprays. This is generally not recommended for use , as the temperature of the released air and condensation can damage the keyboard. Therefore, if for some reason you decide to use them despite not being recommended, try not to let the air jet face the keyboard, use small shocks, at a distance, and always on the side.
Even so, if you are going to do it in this type of sporadic cleaning, you should know that in many cases the only thing you will do is remove the dirt and make it stay on the keyboard, since to remove it it is best to vacuum.
Thorough cleaning of your keyboard
But with the small maintenance cleaning sessions you will not prevent the keyboard from accumulating dirt in the medium and long term, so every so often it is advisable to do a more thorough cleaning . The frequency of these cleanings will depend on how much you take care of the keyboard, if you eat nearby, and so on. The more exposed it is to dirt, the more often you will need to clean it thoroughly.
Be careful with the larger keys, such as space, capital letters or Enter, because they usually have a wire to fix them to the base, so be careful not to break anything. You can start by removing the others so that later you have more room to maneuver with the large ones. Yes, I know this process is quite tedious, but trust me that for a short time since the last cleaning, when you start to remove the keys you will realize how dirty it is.
Once you have removed them all, it is time to clean all the keys, for which you can use denture cleaning tablets or soap to clean dishes. To do this, it is advisable to soak them in warm water for 5 or 6 hours in a container and with the appropriate product. Denture cleaning tablets are the best option because they remove oils and sterilize everything with little residue, while dish soap usually costs more to rinse.
When that time passes, rinse the keys well and put them somewhere clean so that they can air dry . Here, keep in mind that the +-shaped games under the keys may take some time to dry, and that you can take the opportunity to go over them with a cloth by rubbing the sides a little when removing them from the liquid before leaving them to dry.
While you have the keys soaking, you can clean the base of the keyboard and the switches . If removing the keys was already tedious, this will be directly the main task, so arm yourself with patience. It is advisable to use a stiff bristle brush, since much of the dirt will be quite stuck. A toothbrush may do the trick, but remember that it has to be dry and you have to scrub gently.
You can also use ear buds, called swabs. Use them dry, although depending on the keyboard there may be areas that you do not reach, so it is more useful to finish the job than to do it thoroughly. Your mission is to remove the dirt from the base of the keyboard and between the switches . Be careful, because although the bristle brush is more effective, you have to prevent it from pushing dust or dirt into the switch.
Once the dirt is removed, vacuum the keyboard plate thoroughly , preferably using a handheld vacuum cleaner without a roller, or that thinner head that vacuum cleaners usually have. Because there is something that the vacuum cleaner cannot extract, when you finish you can turn the keyboard upside down and tap it lightly so that any dirt that may remain falls off.
If you see that it is not enough and there is still something stuck on the plate, you can also use a damp cloth or a slightly damp ear swab to finish cleaning it. Here, in either case, you must be very careful with humidity , since it does not get along with the components of technological devices. Don’t get the keyboard too wet in the process so as not to damage it.
And after all this is done, leave the keyboard face down on the table while the keys dry to prevent new dust from entering. And when they are completely dry, go putting the keys one by one all in place . You can also clean the keyboard housing with a slightly damp microfiber cloth, and dry it with another.
Although in most cases this is usually enough for users with less knowledge, if you notice that there may be some dirt inside the keyboard, you can always unscrew it from behind and open its circuits to clean them very delicately. Always having disconnected the keyboard and extracted its keys. Do not open the keyboard if you are not sure what you are doing , and if you think that the switches are making a lot of noise you can also lubricate its stabilizers. But again, be very careful not to break it.
In the event that, for whatever reason, the keyboard keys have been damaged or are already discolored by the passage of time, I remind you that they are an easy thing to replace if everything else works fine . The heads of the keys can be found for sale in many online stores. Of course, you have to look for the ISO distribution if your keyboard is Spanish, and within that distribution the keys in Spanish with the ñ.
Horror, there are splashes
Spilling some liquid on the keyboard is possibly the greatest abuse you can do to it. The best thing that can happen to you is that you only spill some water, in which case it will be enough to immediately disconnect the keyboard and let it air dry for a few hours. If you don’t plug it back in until it’s dry, there shouldn’t be any major damage.
But when soft drinks, coffee, or other substances fall, then the issue is more dangerous, especially with sugary drinks that can do a lot of damage inside. When there is a spill of these, you will need to unplug it and do a thorough cleaning immediately . It is important to disconnect it, because if you start cleaning the keys or turning it so that the liquid comes out, you could inadvertently execute a combination of keys that crashes your computer.
If you are out of luck with a thorough cleaning of the keyboard, then things are looking pretty bad. But there are still some tricks that can try to help you get your keyboard back 50% of the time without you having to buy another one. Of course, they are quite dangerous resources for the keyboard. For example, you can use a straw to pour hot water on localized areas that have completely stuck together.
In the event that you have located some switches that have been damaged by the spill, you can choose to disassemble them . In doing so, you will have to clean the switches or replace them with new ones, something that can take a lot of work, you will lose the warranty, and will require you to solder the new switches back to the keyboard.
How to clean your membrane keyboard
In the event that your keyboard is made of membrane or non-removable keys , then the procedure is practically the same as if it were a laptop keyboard . The first step would be to blow it or give it light puffs of compressed air, and in the event that you opt for this second option, always with brief discharges and with a certain incline instead of frontally to avoid that the dirt does not spread inside.
Then use a microfiber cloth to clean the tops of the keys and the outer frame of the keyboard. The keys are where you will have to pay the most attention, since it is where you are typing and where there may be oil from your skin and other types of crap in the event that you tend to write with stained fingers.
It is possible that for both the surface of the keys, and especially the spaces between them, you should resort to swabs or swabs for the ears . Apply a few drops of rubbing alcohol to the swabs and then use them to rub between the keys and on the surface until you see that you remove any dirt that may be between them.