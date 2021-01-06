How to transfer data from your old iPhone to your new iPhone …

- Advertisement -

If you are one of the lucky people in which the Three Wise Men have brought them an iPhone 12, in any of its models, Pro, mini or “normal” and you already enjoyed a previous iPhone, one of the doubts is how to pass all the information from old to new. We have turned mobile phones into real agendas where our whole life is found between their chips. That is why we teach you transfer the data from your old iPhone to the new iPhone 12 without losing anything at all.

Transferring data from your old iPhone to the new iPhone 12 is easy.

You will see how the iPhone 12 start showing warnings which you should pay attention to and interact with. It will ask you to enter the code of the old iPhone and configure Face ID at that time or in a later one. Choose at that time, because at the end of the day you will have to do it and it is better to do it as soon as possible. Choose a well-lit room.

Keep the devices close to each other and connected to an electrical outlet until the iPhone data migration process is complete. Transfer times may vary depending on the type of connection, network conditions, and the amount of data being transferred.

Once complete, a message will appear on the iPhone 12, warning that the setup is complete and your new phone will be ready to use. You will see that even the wallpaper is the same. All the information contained in your old device is already on the new one. Sew and sing.