How to transfer the contents of your WhatsApp chats to Telegram

In recent days the “network effect” has become fashionable, which is something like the theory that even though millions of people around the world want to leave WhatsApp, in the end they won’t because not being in it means practically disappearing. Unless we have enough persuasiveness to convince everyone around us that it is a good idea to migrate to Telegram or Signal.

A good part of that success will also have to do with the ability we have to take us to new applications, not only the same chats and groups that we already enjoy on WhatsApp, but their conversations. The history of messages, photos and videos that we have been sending for more than eight years, which was the moment in which the use of smartphones and, with them, these messaging applications became widespread.

Telegram can help you

As it is, it seems that those of Pável Dúrov have thought of everything and have a function to import the chats we have on WhatsApp and leave them as is in Telegram. As if they were traced copies. That means taking with us all the text messages, photos, videos, GIFs, stickers, audio notes and any other content that we have stored in them. An extremely useful tool in these times when, until May, there are going to be important movements around messaging apps.

Transfer your chats to Telegram.

If you want to migrate an individual or group chat, from WhatsApp to Telegram you just have to go to the app owned by Facebook and export any of them, within the information menu and, at the bottom, choose “Export chat”. It will ask you if you want to “Attach files” or do it without them. You wait for the process window to finish and when it does, a menu will appear with the options to share. You choose Telegram and you go to the new application.

There you will have to choose the equivalent chat that you have previously created in the new application, be it a specific contact or a group. Immediately Telegram will get to work and when it is finished, we will have a clone of the WhatsApp chat that, at least, will serve to make the passage of a application to another. Of course, keep in mind in the case of groups that, to carry out this operation, you must be administrators, so check beforehand that you can do it. Oh, and finally, configure the groups and chats so that the members who join can read messages published before belonging to it.