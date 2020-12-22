How to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone easily

- Advertisement -

If you are a user of a mobile with Android operating system and you are going to buy -or they give you this Christmas- an iPhone phone, you may want to transfer all your WhatsApp chats and files received from one device to another easily. Nothing is more frustrating than losing all the conversations, contacts, photographs … of a fundamental app in our day to day such as WhatsApp and having to start from scratch on the new phone, so don’t worry, because in this article we are going to tell how transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone in all simplicity.

You could do it in several ways: using a backup that you will restore to the new device, sending you all the contents by email … but today we are going to recommend another even easier one that will allow you to transfer all WhatsApp messages from an Android phone to iPhone model.

To do this, you will have to use an external program. There are many, but we’ve been testing one that makes the whole process really easy. It is called iCareFone – WhatsApp transfer, copy & restore, and its own name already indicates how complete it is, because with it you will be able to do these and other functions in a short space of time.

With iCareFone you can easily transfer files between Android and iOS, and you can also make backup copies of your conversations and files on WhatsApp to recover them whenever you need it.

If, as we saw, what you want is to transfer all the files and WhatsApp conversations from your old Android mobile to your new iPhone, you will have to do the following:

Once you have downloaded iCareFone WhatsApp transfer, copy & restore, you just have to install it on your computer. First, connect your devices via USB to the computer and activate USB debugging on your mobile.

Once this is done, start the WhatsApp data backup on the source device (your Android phone), creating a new backup at this time, or selecting a backup if you already used this application and had previously created a backup.

Once this is done, you will have to verify the WhatsApp account on the target device (on your new iPhone) by entering the phone number and the WhatsApp verification code that will be sent to you by SMS. Make sure not to disconnect your device at any time. You should be on a screen like this:

Now is the time to reset the data on the target device (on your new iPhone). Make sure you are logged into WhatsApp in before restoring, so that the restored data is visible. You will also have to make sure that you have enough free space on the target device.

That would be it, the transfer would be complete and you would have all your WhatsApp conversations and chats fully available on your new iPhone.

In this video you have more information about the process:

If you wanted to transfer your WhatsApp files and contacts from an iPhone to an Android phone, the process would be similar. You just have to download iCareFone – WhatsApp transfer, copy & restore, connect your iPhone and your Android phone to the computer and then click on «WhatsApp Transfer».

The program will ask you, in the same way as before, to verify the account and the target device by entering the country code and phone number. Then click “Verify” and successfully transfer all the data to the target device.

