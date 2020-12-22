Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

How to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone easily

By Brian Adam
0
0
Aplicaciones Móviles Sin Conexión.jpg
Aplicaciones Móviles Sin Conexión.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you are a user of a mobile with Android operating system and you are going to buy -or they give you this Christmas- an iPhone phone, you may want to transfer all your WhatsApp chats and files received from one device to another easily. Nothing is more frustrating than losing all the conversations, contacts, photographs … of a fundamental app in our day to day such as WhatsApp and having to start from scratch on the new phone, so don’t worry, because in this article we are going to tell how transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone in all simplicity.

You could do it in several ways: using a backup that you will restore to the new device, sending you all the contents by email … but today we are going to recommend another even easier one that will allow you to transfer all WhatsApp messages from an Android phone to iPhone model.

To do this, you will have to use an external program. There are many, but we’ve been testing one that makes the whole process really easy. It is called iCareFone – WhatsApp transfer, copy & restore, and its own name already indicates how complete it is, because with it you will be able to do these and other functions in a short space of time.

With iCareFone you can easily transfer files between Android and iOS, and you can also make backup copies of your conversations and files on WhatsApp to recover them whenever you need it.

If, as we saw, what you want is to transfer all the files and WhatsApp conversations from your old Android mobile to your new iPhone, you will have to do the following:

Once you have downloaded iCareFone WhatsApp transfer, copy & restore, you just have to install it on your computer. First, connect your devices via USB to the computer and activate USB debugging on your mobile.

WhatsApp Android Transfer

Once this is done, start the WhatsApp data backup on the source device (your Android phone), creating a new backup at this time, or selecting a backup if you already used this application and had previously created a backup.

Backup data

Once this is done, you will have to verify the WhatsApp account on the target device (on your new iPhone) by entering the phone number and the WhatsApp verification code that will be sent to you by SMS. Make sure not to disconnect your device at any time. You should be on a screen like this:

Verify destination account

Now is the time to reset the data on the target device (on your new iPhone). Make sure you are logged into WhatsApp in before restoring, so that the restored data is visible. You will also have to make sure that you have enough free space on the target device.

Login Android

That would be it, the transfer would be complete and you would have all your WhatsApp conversations and chats fully available on your new iPhone.

In this video you have more information about the process:

If you wanted to transfer your WhatsApp files and contacts from an iPhone to an Android phone, the process would be similar. You just have to download iCareFone – WhatsApp transfer, copy & restore, connect your iPhone and your Android phone to the computer and then click on «WhatsApp Transfer».

The program will ask you, in the same way as before, to verify the account and the target device by entering the country code and phone number. Then click “Verify” and successfully transfer all the data to the target device.

.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Social Networks

How to view your 2020 annual summary in Year on TikTok

Brian Adam - 0
There are several social networks that have joined the trend of offering an annual summary to their users. This summary is usually generated automatically...
Read more
Android

How to fix Android Auto error 16

Brian Adam - 0
Android Auto changes the Android interface to a more comfortable one for use in the car, either on the mobile itself or...
Read more
Tech News

Insta360 One R Twin Edition Review: the modular action cam

Brian Adam - 0
Insta360 One R Twin Edition is an action camera that makes modularity its strong point, for high-level versatility. An action cam that turns into...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©