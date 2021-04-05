web
How to transfer your songs from Apple Music to Spotify, YouTube Music …

Changing smartphones can be a headache, moving our information, photos, documents and other files to another device can be quite chaotic. However, switching from one music streaming platform to another can also bring us some complications. That is why if you ever thought about changing your Apple Music subscription to Spotify, YouTube Music, Deezer, Pandora or, why not, the other way around, we explain how to move your favorite music from one service to another.

An easy way to transfer your songs from Apple Music to other platforms

When we switch from one music streaming platform to another, reassembling our playlists or finding our favorite songs is a headache, especially if you have used that application for many years. However, there is a simple and uncomplicated way that will allow us, for example, to transfer our music from Apple Music to other apps such as Spotify, YouTube Music, Deezer or Pandora.

In order to transfer our songs from Apple Music to another platform, or vice versa, we can use the FreeYourMusic application. It is a tool that will allow us to transfer our favorite songs between Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music, Youtube, Pandora, Apple Music, Deezer, YouTube Music and other music services.

Once the application is installed FreeYourMusic We will have to open it and select in which app we have our current subscription service, in this case Apple Music. Then, we must select the platform to which we want to transfer our information, for example, Spotify; and finally mark the playlists to copy… and that’s it!

An important detail is that it is recommended to move the playlists, since the transfer between services is fast enough. However, if you choose to bookmark thousands and thousands of songs, it may take a few days to move the information.

FreeYourMusic, the ideal app to transfer our favorite songs and playlists

FreeYourMusic It provides us with two ways to transfer our music: one hundred songs and nothing else, or by paying a plan to be able to transfer all our favorite songs to another platform. Within the app we can choose a basic, premium or lifetime plan.

