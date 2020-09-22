How to turn any photo in your gallery into a widget for Android

With the fever of customizing icons and widgets on iOS a little fad has arrived: use photos as widgets. IOS users have not been able to do this historically (saving jailbreak and others), something that in Android has been possible for a long time, but that did not become popular.

We are going to show you how you can create a widget through any photo in your gallery. So, you can have the photo you want and in the size you want in your own gallery, all for free and in a few seconds.



Making a photo a widget

For this tutorial we are going to use a very simple application: Simple Photo Widget. It weighs less than 3 megabytes and is available for all Android phones with 4.1 or higher. We download the application and leave it installed.

Second, regardless of the launcher that we have, we are going to create a widget. Click on a blank space on the screen and choose the Simple Photo Widget widget. Default occupies a space of 1×1, but we can enlarge the image to the size we want, so please don’t worry about this.

As soon as we drop the widget on the desktop, the application will open for you to configure the widget. You can select the image you want (ideal horizontally so that it looks good) or several images that rotate. We can choose when they rotate, the mode of organization, the spaces, the corner curve and so on.

When we have everything ready we just have to click ‘create’ and we can now adjust the size of the widget as we want. The application is free, it has hardly any advertising and it is quite comfortable.