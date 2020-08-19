How to turn Google Photos into your travel guide this vacation

One of the great virtues of the services and apps that Google puts in our hand is that There are many ways to do a task, so there is no single method to reach the same goal. And not another thing, but accessing information from the search engine and putting it in context with an image, a video or a phrase, is something that we have at our disposal in many ways.

Be that as it may, one of our great travel companions this summer is going to be Google Photos, the application to which all our photographic and video memories that we obtain these days of pandemic and limitations will go. So we are going to give it an unexpected use, something that surely you would not have imagined before If it were not for a tool that day by day is becoming more crucial within the ecosystem of those of Mountain View: Google Lens.

Photograph and look for information

As you probably already know, many of those tourist places you visit are full of brochures that tell you their history, construction curiosities, etc. Even in many others, you have the famous audio guides to go step by step knowing who painted a painting who built that cloister and even the exact dates of that terrible fire that almost wiped it off the map.

Well, for those occasions when all that material is not available, or if you prefer other sources, Google Photos can come from pearls. To do it, you just have to take some of the photos that you already have stored in the cloud of that place and click on the Google Lens button you have at the bottom right. You will see that the algorithm of those of Mountain View gets to work and that it quickly offers us a series of results.

Use Google Photos as your travel guide.

The most basic are those on the official website of the point of interest, or monument, where we are, with links to call, search Google, etc. Even will refer us to reliable sources of information, so we can learn firsthand the history of that place, its curiosities, etc. What’s more, there are cases in which if there are paintings, sculptures and other works of art we will be able to focus Lens so that it gives us new information during the visit. In real-time.

As you see, Google Photos can be a great resource if we use your tools wisely, especially if you are curious to know where you are and how a monument, building or point of interest has reached the present.