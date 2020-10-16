MobileAndroidTech NewsHow to?

How to turn your photo into a vector drawing with the Photo Lab app

By Brian Adam
date 2020-10-16
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

How to turn your photo into a vector drawing with the Photo Lab app

Creating a portrait with a cartoon effect is within the reach of a few artists and not all applications with similar effects achieve a professional result. One that comes very close is Photo Lab, which has recently included photo-based vectorized portraits and fully automatic.

Photo Lab is by no means a new app – this photo editing app was launched more than a decade ago, recently specializing in artificial intelligence and neural networks applied to portraits. To its already existing portrait and effects effects are now added the vector portraits.

From photo to drawing in seconds

There is an easier way to turn your photos into drawings than with paper, pencil and talent, and the solution is the same as always: with an application. That application is Photo Lab, a filters and effects app similar to PicsArt and that has been evolving practically since the beginning of smartphones.

Photo Lab is a free application and you can use most functions without going through the box, in exchange for having ads in the application and a watermark in the result. If this does not satisfy you, the Pro version costs 4.99 euros per month or 9.99 euros per year. All kinds of filters and effects are included in it, to the point that the interface can be a bit overwhelming at first. To go to the types of filters, you must tap on the magic wand icon and choose Cartoon portraits.

Cartooon

Photo Lab has many types of sketch effect portraits, although the new ones to join the party are the ones with vector drawing effect: Vectoriuosly Yours Y The Simpler, The Vector. The difference is basically that the second presents a more simplified result, so there will be less detail in the resulting portrait.

Then it is the turn to take a photo with the mobile camera or use one from your gallery. Before processing it, you can crop it and then press the arrow button for it to be processed. On some occasions, the application gives you the option to choose between several alternatives for the result. If so, tap on one to see the final image.

Outcome

The result is generally quite good, apart from the fact that it has a tendency to incorporate heterochromia in the final drawing. With your portrait ready, you can save it on your mobile, add additional effects or share it with other applications. In the free version, a watermark is added to the bottom corner of the image.

Photo Lab: photo editor and effects

Photo Lab: photo editor and effects

  • Developer: Linerock Investments LTD
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Photography

