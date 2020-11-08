How to uninstall Wear OS apps from the watch to save space

We are going to show you how you can uninstall apps on Wear OS to save space. The Google operating system for smartwatches comes with the main feature of having its own applications, something that allows you not to depend on the phone to be able to use them. However, although the apps occupy little, the clock may begin to run out of memory.

Deleting applications is a process that can be done from the clock and, although it is something quite basic, if you are new to this operating system you may not be clear about how it is done. The process is very similar to Android, although the route is somewhat different.



Removing apps on Wear OS

The first thing we have to do is access the Wear OS menu. To do this we have to go to the applications menu (watches with Wear OS have a dedicated button to open the list of apps), and click on the settings icon (the gear).

Here the first confusion may come, since there is a section called “applications” in which we actually manage the notifications of the apps, their permissions and others, but we cannot delete the apps from here. In our case, we will go to the “storage” section.

In this section we will see the complete list with all the apps we have on the watch. Now, we just have to look for the app we want and click on it. At the bottom you will see the option to uninstall, although you can also clear its data and cache to free up space.