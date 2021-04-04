How to unlock iPhone with Apple Watch with mask

- Advertisement -

Apple released the first developer and public betas for iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4 a while ago. Which brought a major change to the integration between the iPhone and the Apple Watch. For the first time, Apple Watch can be used to unlock iPhone when wearing a mask. Is that how it works.

There are few things worth noting in the latest, possibly final versions. First of all, this requires the latest developer version or public betas of iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4. If you don’t want to jump on the beta train, we expect iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4 to be released to the general public sometime in the next few weeks. Although according to the latest rumors, the final version will arrive in April.

How to unlock iPhone with Apple Watch using the mask

To enable the Unlock with Apple Watch feature, open the Settings app on your iPhone and then find the “Face ID & Passcode” setting. If you can’t do it, you can follow this tutorial, where it is explained in detail. In the same tutorial there is a brief introduction to the topic that is covered in this tutorial, with the rumors that were had at the beginning of the beta of iOS 14.5. Once you activate this switch, your Apple Watch will be able to authenticate your iPhone as long as the following conditions are met:

Face ID detects a mask.

The Apple Watch is close.

Apple Watch is on the wrist.

The Apple Watch is unlocked.

Apple Watch has a passcode enabled.

Another thing to note here is that if you disable the Apple Watch’s wrist detection feature, then you won’t be able to unlock your iPhone with your Apple Watch.

Once you activate the feature, your iPhone will automatically unlock with your Apple Watch the next time you wear a mask. When your iPhone is unlocked, you will receive a haptic feedback notification on your Apple Watch indicating that your iPhone was unlocked by the Apple Watch. There is also the option to quickly “Lock iPhone” directly from that Apple Watch notification.