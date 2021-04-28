How to unlock your iPhone with the Apple Watch when you wear a mask on the street

When Apple introduced its iPhone X with Face ID in September 2017, the Cupertino people thought they had brought to our smartphones the definitive way to unlock them: a 3D facial scanning system. and practically inviolable but that had an unforeseen little problem: a global pandemic in 2020 that ruined that achievement. As of March last year, unlocking an iPhone X or a later model became a little hell because having to wear a mask on the street, it was impossible to access the terminal quickly and easily: first it tried to scan us and, after a few seconds, it allowed us to enter the PIN. Only thanks to a later update, in May, Apple allowed those times to be shortened substantially. The Apple Watch comes to our aid But of course, not even that patch released in the spring of last year managed to make our Face ID functional, so Apple has had to look for an ally to get the unlocking of its terminals during the pandemic is no longer an odyssey. And we have it here, thanks to the iOS 14.5 update that arrived yesterday and that we encourage you to install as soon as possible. If you have already done so, we are going to configure the iPhone and the Apple Watch to unlock the phone with the watch from now on. We wear a mask, a scarf covering our face or hidden behind the mask of a costume. So we go to the “Settings” of the mobile and look for the option “Face ID and code”. Then we enter the PIN code and enter the menu. There you will find many functions but you scroll to the bottom until you see the option to “Unlock with Apple Watch”. Just below you have the smartwatch linked to that iPhone and a switch to its right that we can activate. If at the time of going to that menu, you verify that these functions appear as off, it means that you will not be able to activate it because it is necessary to update the clock first. Yesterday, at the same time as iOS 14.5, watchOS 7.4 also arrived, which is the release that takes care of the other half of the work, that is, adding that compatibility to unlock the iPhone through the Apple Watch. So to go in order, it is best to update all devices and then complete the process that we indicate above. Once done, you will not care whether or not to go with a mask on the street.