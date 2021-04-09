How to update WhatsApp Plus on your cell phone

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp it is one of the applications that is being updated these days. For example, calls and video calls have already been implemented on the PC, you can even enable the function to be able to change the color of certain details of the platform.

But the APK of WhatsApp Plus it carries various functions that many people use and makes their lives easier. One of them is the particularity of being able to chat without being online, activating the “airplane mode” that the same app brings within its tools.

You can even modify the tonality of all your conversations, including the header of the app. Do you know how to always have the latest version?

There are several possibilities to have the latest version of WhatsApp Plus , but that will depend on each user if you want to download it or not since, if you continue using it, your conversations may not be secure and the original app may ban you in the future.

HOW TO ALWAYS DOWNLOAD THE LATEST VERSION OF WHATSAPP PLUS

To get started, you should know that WhatsApp Plus It only works on Android devices, that means that on cell phones with iOS it is impossible to install it. Then you must perform these steps:

To begin, search Google for reliable websites to download WhatsApp Plus.

One of them is idesload and through it you can get the APK.

and through it you can get the APK. Check what day the APK was updated. Remember that this generally tends to change every two weeks to a month.

Learn the method to install a WhatsApp Plus update. (Photo: MAG)