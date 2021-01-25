How to upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10 for free? Watch out for the version, though

- Advertisement -

As we have had the opportunity to tell on these pages, it is still possible to upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10 for free, although Microsoft has officially announced that it has disabled the procedure several years ago. The news was confirmed by a Reddit user who claims to be a Microsoft employee, and confirmed by many.

Before proceeding with the guide, however, we want to clarify that based on our experience, theFree upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10 is only possible for those who own an original version of Seven: Therefore, if the version of Win 7 installed on your PC is not original or illegally downloaded, it will not be possible to update.

The first thing to do is download Windows 10 from the Microsoft site: here you will have to click on “Download the tool now” to start the download of the Microsoft Creation Tool.

Once the download is finished you have to open the Media Creation Tool, accept the license terms and from “choose what to do” choose “update your PC now”. At this point the tool of the Redmond giant will ask whether to format the PC or keep the files: this is at the discretion of the users. After making your choice click on “continue” and the download of the operating system will start.

The Media Creation Tool will guide you through the process, which will obviously take several minutes. Once done, your PC will restart and you can activate the license from the “Windows Updates” menu“present under the” Settings “menu. Just click on” Activation “and the computer will connect to the internet, completing the procedure.

However, Windows 10 may also ask you to re-enter the Windows 7 product keys.