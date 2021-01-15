How to upgrade your old computer to Windows 10

If you have an old computer that you want to take advantage of, we can install Windows 10 as an operating system, but what does it take? Microsoft meets a number of requirements and minimum characteristics that your computer must have in case you want to have an updated version of the operating system. We collect what these requirements are but we also explain how to install Windows 10 or if it is really worth it.

In most cases it may not be worth using a computer from ten or fifteen years ago to install Windows 10. The version of the operating system was released in 2015 and all or practically all current computers include this version. But, of course, it is not the only one and you may have one of the above. If you are considering updating you should look at the requirements and buy a new version.

What are the requirements to install Windows 10?

Microsoft explains on its website what the basic specifications are if you want to have Windows 10 on a computer. If you do not comply with the requirements you may be able to install it at some point but, as they explain, “you may not have an optimal experience with Windows 10.

Processor: 1 Ghz or faster processor

RAM: 1 GB RAM for 32 bits or 2 GB for 64 bits

Hard disk space: 16 GB for 32-bit OS or 32 GB for 64-bit

Graphics card: DirectX 9 or later with a WDDM 1.0 driver

Screen: 800 × 600

Previous requirements

To make a comparison the Windows XP and Windows Vista minimum requirements (if you have these operating systems installed on your old computer) they were the following:

Windows Xp

Processor: Pentium 233 MHz

RAM: 64 MB

Hard Drive: 1.5 GB

Graphics: Super VGA

Resolution: 800 x 600

Windows Vista

Processor: 800 MHz

RAM: 512 MB

Hard disk: 20 GB disk (with at least 15 GB free space)

Graphics: DirectX 9

Resolution: 1024 x 600

Specific characteristics

As Microsoft explains, over time you may need additional requirements for updates or specific requirements to activate specific features in Windows 10 such as Cortana, the Movies and TV application available in some regions, the use of Skype or of speech recognition or specific modes such as Tablet Mode, touch gestures or WiFi printing.

For voice recognition you will need a high-quality microphone and a hardware driver, for touch gestures you will need a monitor or tablet that supports multi-touch. For example, for Windows Hello you need a camera configured for infrared images or for direct printing over Wi-Fi you need a WiFi adapter that supports WiFi Direct and a device that supports “the direct printing over Wi-Fi”. That is, a compatible printer.

How to install Windows 10

Through the Microsoft website you can buy Windows 10. The first thing the website does is detect which version we have on the computer. It will automatically detect that you do not have Windows 10 when you open the page so the question will appear: «Do you want to get Windows 10?”

This is how you will start a questionnaire that consists of four parts: speed, battery, performance and safety. Questions that you must answer to see if you can download, buy and install Windows on your old computer.

Tell us about the speed of your team (goes lightning fast, it’s a little slower than before, I do other things while it starts)

(goes lightning fast, it’s a little slower than before, I do other things while it starts) How long does it last the battery of your equipment ? (It lasts a whole day, it’s not like before, it doesn’t work unless it’s plugged in, I have a desktop computer)

? (It lasts a whole day, it’s not like before, it doesn’t work unless it’s plugged in, I have a desktop computer) How many programs can you run at the same time? (As many as I want, a few at a time, just one)

¿What importance has the security of your PC? (Very important, moderately important, not important)

Once you have answered all the questions you will be able to see the results and Windows will allow you to buy a license to install on the computer.

Worth?

It depends. You may meet the above requirements “just barely.” That is to say, that you have just the minimum that they ask of you but that your computer is old and can offer you little. That you can install Windows 10 It does not imply that it will work smoothly or that you will have a large space or capacity for programs, games, to run quickly or not suffer continuous stoppages. It will depend on the computer you have, the quality and the time that you bought it.

It does not matter if it is three or five years old because it will depend on the quality of it at the time it was purchased. If you bought the top-of-the-range laptop five or seven or eight years ago it will probably be better than if you went for a $ 100 laptop three or four years ago. In most cases. But it is a very subjective decision in which many factors come into play.

If it is a desktop computer or piecewise, you can go replacing those that are obsolete and you will not have to change it completely. Modifying the components or updating them will allow us to renew our computer little by little without falling into a huge investment in one go.

Alternatives to Windows

As you well know, Windows is not the only operating system and there are some alternatives that you can use on your computer if you do not want to install this version or if you do not want to pay what its installation costs. Specific operating systems that will give a new life to your old computer if you have decided to buy another or if you want to continue using it but without saturating it.

There are other recommended options such as Chrome OS, Google’s kernel-based operating system and one of the most interesting options if you want to have a computer to surf the Internet and not for other more complex tasks. You can also turn your old computer into something similar to a mobile phone with PrimeOS, a kind of simulator, an operating system that merges Android and PC and that allows you to use the old computer to use apps, for example.

Chrome OS is not the only one, they are many alternatives to Windows that we can use for free and another of the most popular that you can consider is Haiku, it has been working for decades and has a clear, clean, comfortable interface. It is free, an open source system that you can download from its website and where you will find all the necessary information for its use, installation, etc.