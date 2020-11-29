How to use a USB drive with the iPhone or iPad

For many years Apple did not allow the connection of accessories via USB on its iOS devices. The arrival of iPadOS changed everything since, from that day on, Craig Federighi announced it and the public attending the WWDC 2019 showed effusiveness and joy for the change. Logically, many Android users raised the cry in the sky since this type of connection is already possible for a longer time. In case you were wondering or thinking that it was not possible to use a USB drive to the iPhone or iPad, today at iOSMac we show you how you can do it. You will require a Lightning adapter for the iPhone and traditional iPads and a USB-C adapter for the latest iPad Pro and Air.

Index Thanks to iPadOS it is possible to connect USB accessories and the Files app

How to use a USB drive thanks to the Lightning adapter for iPhone and traditional iPads

How to use a USB drive thanks to the USB-C adapter for the latest iPads Pro

In conclusion

Thanks to iPadOS it is possible to connect USB accessories and the Files app

That’s right, Craig. Thank you for announcing a major change as it was a complaint for years. The iPad Pro was starting to take off as the replacement for the PC but it had several drawbacks. One of them was connecting accessories like USB drives, SD cards, etc.

After the announcement, several third-party manufacturers began foaming accessories to be compatible for the iPad. In fact, with the new Macs in 2016, the USB-C HUB fever began. That’s another history.

How to use a USB drive thanks to the Lightning adapter for iPhone and traditional iPads

You need the Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter that you can get from the Apple Store. Its price is € 35. And if you require another adapter of the same type but with additional Lightning support, for 10 € more you can buy this original Apple adapter . This adapter includes support for another Lightning port, in case the USB drive is drawing more power than normal or if you need to charge your device at the same time

There are other third party accessories, I personally do not recommend them since in some cases there are incompatibility problems. If you read the reviews some are negative, if you dare and do not want to spend what the original adapter costs, here we leave you two options.

How to use a USB drive thanks to the USB-C adapter for the latest iPads Pro

There are two options here, the regular USB-C to USB adapter and one that includes HDMI support . The first is priced at € 25 and the next at € 79. The latter includes an additional USB-C port, in case you need to charge the iPad Pro.

On iOSMac: Scribble, how the new Apple Pencil feature was developed

Here we leave you two other optional accessories if you are looking for a more complete USB-C HUB with more ports at a lower price. These accessories have been more reliable because they are USB-C.

There is a myth that Lightning adapters are not suitable for connecting multiple devices at the same time as the system environment itself does not offer the expected performance .

Now that you have one of these adapters, all you have to do is connect it to your iOS or iPadOS device. You can view the contents of the USB drive with the Files app. If you don’t need to view files but just use a microphone or any other accessory, all you need is to connect it and it will start working.

In conclusion

Apple with the inclusion of USB-C in its iPads and Macs thought to give more importance to the use of iCloud. The reality is that that transition didn’t quite work out completely. It is true that many users today work with their files in the cloud, but there is another sector of users who use traditional USB ports as if they were a lifelong computer.

We will not always have an internet connection, in those cases we have to think of a reliable and fast option. Naturally we should be able to use a USB drive with the iPhone or iPad. If you have an external hard drive or SSD, a camera, an SD card or any compatible accessory to use, having an adapter for your iPhone or iPad is the best option. It is only necessary for the Cupertino to make this transition from Lightning to USB-C on the iPhone, which could take time to happen.

Will you buy an adapter to use USB drives? Did you already have one reserved? Tell us your impressions in the comment box. If you’ve already managed to use a USB drive with your iPhone or iPad, please tell us how was your experience.