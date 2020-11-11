How to use a USB drive with the iPhone or iPad

Tech News

For many years Apple did not allow the connection of accessories via USB on its iOS devices. The arrival of iPadOS changed everything since, from that day on, Craig Federighi announced it and the public attending the WWDC 2019 showed effusiveness and joy for the change. Logically, many Android users raised the cry in the sky since this type of connection is already possible for a longer time. In case you were wondering or thought that it was not possible to use a USB drive to the iPhone or iPad, Today on iOSMac we show you how you can do it. You will require an adapter Lightning for the traditional iPhone and iPads and a USB-C adapter for the newer iPad Pro and Air. Thanks to iPadOS it is possible to connect USB accessories and the Files app

How to use a USB drive thanks to the Lightning adapter for iPhone and traditional iPads

How to use a USB drive thanks to the USB-C adapter for the latest iPads Pro

In conclusion

That’s right, Craig. Thank you for announcing a major change as it was a complaint for years. The iPad Pro was starting to take off as the replacement for the PC but it had several drawbacks. One of them was the accessory connection such as USB drives, SD cards, etc.

After the announcement, several third-party manufacturers began foaming accessories to be compatible for the iPad. In fact, with the new Macs in 2016, the USB-C HUB fever began. That’s another history.

You need the Lightning to USB 3 camera adapter that you can get in the Apple Store. Its price is € 35. And if you require another adapter of the same type but with additional Lightning support, For € 10 more you can buy this original Apple adapter. This adapter includes support for another Lightning port, in case the USB drive is drawing more power than normal or if you need to charge your device at the same time

There are other third party accessories, I personally do not recommend them since in some cases there are incompatibility problems. If you read the reviews, some are negative, if you dare and do not want to spend what the original adapter costs, here we leave you two options.