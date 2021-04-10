- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

AirPlay is a multimedia content streaming technology that Apple includes in all of its devices. Other manufacturers have also incorporated it into their equipment. So, nowadays, it is not that difficult to find third-party speakers and televisions that support this feature. But what about your computer? If you don’t have a Mac,how to use AirPlay on a Windows PC?

In this article we are going to focus on two ways to use AirPlay on a Windows computer. First, we explain how to send your computer screen to a device with AirPlay, such as an Apple TV. Later, we tell you how to display the screen of your iPhone, iPad or Mac on your Windows computer using AirPlay. We started!

How to project a Windows PC screen to an Apple TV with AirPlay

Windows 10 does not have official support for AirPlay and, therefore, it is not able to send the content of the screen to receiving computers, such as the Apple TV. However, that does not mean that this task is impossible to carry out.

Thanks to a software called AirParrot, your Windows 10 PC will be AirPlay compatible. Thus, you can use your Apple TV as an additional screen. To get started, download AirParrot from its official page. This application is paid, although you can install a trial version to evaluate if it meets your needs.

Once installed on your PC, open AirParrot. As you can see in the following screenshot, the interface of this tool is very simple.

In the AirParrot 3 window you can find several options.

First of all, you can use Apple TV to mirror your PC screen content. To do this, use the first option. If you select Extended Desktop, Apple TV will become an extension of the desktop, displaying different content from the main screen. You can also show through AirPlay the content of specific applications, send only the audio or play a multimedia file.

At the top of the window, you will find the playback controls. These are enabled the moment you start a relay.