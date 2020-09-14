How to use DeX on a Samsung TV: control the phone from the TV

Samsung DeX is one of the most spectacular (although more unknown) functions of the high-end of the Korean company. Through this function we can have a desktop interface with the contents that we have on the mobile, something that Samsung has promoted a lot as a substitute for the computer. However, DeX is quite interesting on TV.

We will teach you how you can use DeX on a Samsung Smart TV, since the integration between both devices is quite good and you may not know how simple it is to bring your mobile interface to television in a matter of seconds.

Connecting DeX wirelessly

The fastest option to connect your Samsung mobile to the television through the DeX interface is doing it wirelessly. All you need is that both devices are connected to the same WiFi network. To connect your Samsung to the television you have to go to quick settings menu, the one you find when you lower the notification bar. Among all the options it offers, you will see DeX. Click on it and you will see the interface Send DeX to your TV. The mobile will recognize the television and you can send the content.

We do not need peripherals to control DeX, we can use the mobile as if it were a mouse by default

To control the content that we are watching on television we can use the mobile itself as if it were a mouse, sliding the finger and clicking on the black panel that will appear on the mobile. In our tests with a lower-middle-range Samsung television and a Samsung Galaxy S20 + latency has been minimal and the operation more than correct.

Samsung itself tells us that it can increase the temperature of the mobile, Although this will depend on the applications and the use that we are giving it. In a good while testing applications in a normal way we have not noticed any type of overheating.

Connecting DeX via cable

If we do not want to connect DeX wirelessly or, for any reason, our television does not support this option, we can always use the cable connection. We will need an adapter that goes from the port of our mobile to an HDMI that we will connect to the television. It does not have to be an official accessory, in our case we have used a generic Amazon hub. We have connected this hub via USB C to the mobile, and an HDMI comes out of the hub that connects to the television.

Ready. When connecting the mobile to the Samsung television via HDMI we will also activate the DeX interface, although here it will be more tedious to control everything from the phone due to the limitations of the cables.

DeX compatible phones and televisions

DeX compatible mobiles are as follows.

Galaxy S8

Galaxy S8 +

Galaxy S8 Active

Galaxy Note 8

Galaxy S9

Galaxy S9 +

Galaxy Note9

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy S10 +

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy Note10

Galaxy Note10 +

Galaxy Note10 5G

Galaxy Note10 + 5G

Galaxy A90 5G

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20 +

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Note20

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Regarding televisions, all Samsung Smart TVs from 2012 support, on paper, Samsung DeX. However, Samsung states that “available devices may vary depending on the country or region”, so we will only have to test whether or not this method works. If the television is relatively recent, chances are good that it will run smoothly.