How to use Dropbox to back up your computer

Although cloud services are already a more than useful tool to save all our important files and not fear that anything happens to the computer, there is an option that every day makes its way among more users which is to make a backup of important folders. Those that we use to store work files, that we copy and delete on the same day, and that can be useful to have them available anywhere.

Google Drive already included a backup function for both mobile devices and computers, and one of the last to get on that bandwagon has been Dropbox, which boasts of allow us to do something similar with desktop folders, documents and downloads. The three that are busiest on a daily basis when we work in the office or from home, now that we continue with teleworking due to the pandemic.

Let’s configure the app

Whether you have a PC or an Apple computer, You must download the Dropbox desktop application to carry out these backups. To activate it, you just have to go to the icon that will appear in the upper bar (Mac), or lower (Windows 10), and select the preferences. A new window will open with a tab that says “Backups”. This is where the cloud service manages all the backups that we have assets, including mobile phones and tablets.

Configure computer backups in Dropbox.

Now click on the “Configure” button, which appears in the first option of “This Mac” (in our case). This will take us to a new pop-up window where we can see the three folders that we can copy to the cloud and keep permanently synchronized. We activate the ones we want to save and click on “Next”. From that moment Dropbox will copy each new file that we save in any of these storage folders on the computer, including deleting everything that we remove in either of the two locations.

Selection of folders to save in Dropbox.

Thus, If you delete a file in Dropbox (with your smartphone, for example), it will also be deleted from your computer the next time we turn it on, and vice versa. If we remove any download from the PC or Mac folder, it will also be deleted from the one we have stored in the cloud. So be careful what you play, lest you go to work at home later and you miss an important file.