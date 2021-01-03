How to use Final Cut Pro on your Windows computer

If you like to edit video, you have surely heard of Final Cut, one of the most complete video programs out there and that allows us original and professional projects. But we have a problem and that is that we cannot use Final Cut in Windows 10 since the program is only available for Apple computers.

Unfortunately, Final Cut in Windows does not exist although many users have been asking for years that this software is also compatible with other non-Apple computers. We have two options: we can try alternatives for Final Cut Pro or we can use Final Cut Pro on Windows with a series of tips and tricks that we will explain below. You choose what you prefer.

What is Final Cut Pro?

If you’ve gotten this far, you surely know what Final Cut Pro is and what it allows us to do, but if you don’t know what we’re talking about, it is a video editing software that allows us all kinds of functions and resources to achieve totally professional projects. It is an editor that is around 300 although it has a free trial. And what is your main problem for many users? It does not work on any computer other than an Apple Mac. If you’ve tried it in college or had a Mac and now you have Windows, you may miss it and that’s why we collect all possible solutions to have it.

Virtual machine on Windows

A virtual machine allows us to have two operating systems on a single computer. Or rather, it allows us let’s install macOS on our Windows computer no need to delete this first or give it up. It is a highly recommended option for users who want to test programs they have developed, for example, or in cases like this in which we want to use software that is not available to us. We need a program to create virtual machines (such as Virtualbox or VMWare, the most popular), we also need a MacOS ISO image and configure the virtual machine.

Using VirtualBox

For example, we can do it with Virtualbox by following these steps:

First of all, we will have to download VirtualBox from its website for free and in its version compatible with our operating system.

Follow the steps indicated by the program to install it completely. Once you have it installed, we have to create a virtual machine:

Tap New in the menu at the top

Fill in with all the data that it asks for (name, machine folder …)

Tap on Next or next to go to the next step

Choose the RAM memory that we are going to assign to the virtual machine

Choose the size of the hard drive

Click next

We already have the machine ready

Once we have gotten here we need to go to “Settings” and mount the macOS ISO image. When we have the macOS virtual machine ready in Windows, what we will need is to have Final Cut Pro at hand and we can use it normally on our Windows computer as long as we have activated this virtual machine of the Apple operating system. Note that total performance with VMWare it will not be similar to what you would have if the OS installed was actually macOS. Virtual machines make performance worse but we will have fixed the problem and you can have Final Cut.

Hackintosh

Hackintosh is considered to be a computer running Apple’s operating system but it is not an Apple computer. It is a more complex process than the previous one and much more complex than betting on an alternative to Final Cut Pro but if you need to do it and are willing to do it, it is a valid option.

Set up a computer hackintosh it is enough complicated. First of all because we are going to need hardware used by Apple on any of your computers, or that has official support by the Cupertino company in the form of drivers on macOS Sierra. That is, the possibilities in terms of hardware configurations are reduced considerably. On the other hand, the installation of the operating system is not so simple, despite the fact that the hardware is perfectly compatible, but rather a series of complex and personalized steps must be followed depending on the hardware configuration. Hackintosh.com has the best guides for it.

Now if we get a hackintosh configuration functional, then all we have to do is install Final Cut Pro also from the App Store and work with the program with absolute normality.

Alternatives for Final Cut Pro

If none of the above serves or convinces you, you can always use alternatives to Final Cut Pro for Windows 10 that allow you the same functions without having to carry out all of the above. It is the most recommended option when it comes to getting good video editing without complications, we simply have to open our minds and try other programs that we may even like more. Some of our proposals are:

Magix Vegas Pro

Before Sony Vegas Pro and one of the best options to edit video if you have a PC. It is a payment tool whose price starts at about 250 or 270 euros in its simplest version, although there is also an option to pay about 20 euros month to month through a subscription. It is not affordable but it is a highly recommended program if you want to dedicate yourself to video in a professional way.

Adobe Premiere Pro

Another of the best programs or alternatives to have Final Cut in Windows 10 is Adobe Premiere Pro. You have to pay but it is one of the highest quality programs that we can find in this area, probably the most advanced. It has all kinds of functions and features whether we want to edit video at home or if we are going to do it professionally. Its interface is very complete and that is why we recommend that you dedicate some time to understand everything it can offer you. You can add transitions, create a multi-track video, add effects, titles, credits, add special effects. The most complete and recommended but you will need to be part of Adobe to be able to use it on your computer.

Wondershare Filmora

If you are looking for a free alternative, Wondershare Filmora offers us a very simple interface and best of all, it has no cost. We just have to go to their website and download it for our version of Windows. The result it offers us is of a very high quality and one of the main advantages is that the editor is very similar to Final Cut Pro so you will have no problem getting used to handling it and getting the most out of it.