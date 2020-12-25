How to use Google Earth View to get wallpapers

- Advertisement -

One of the things that can be changed to change the way a phone looks is the wallpaper. If you are a lover of nature or images of different and striking places, you can access the platform Google Earth View to have new options that will surely convince you for their quality.

The catalog offered by the free service of the Mountain View company is very large, since we are talking about more than three thousand images that can be downloaded without any cost and that many of them are simply spectacular. If you want to try any of them, we are going to tell you how to get it and, surely, this platform ends up becoming an almost inexhaustible source of funds for your devices, whether they are iOS or Android.

Steps to download images from Google Earth View

The truth is that it is the spectacularity and the images that exist are excellent and, in addition, there are many different types so it is always possible to get one that fits perfectly as an option for both a mobile device and a computer. This is what you have to do to get the content:

The first thing is that you open this link in a browser that allows you to access Google Earth View.

A new window opens in which in the central area you will see a blue button called Explore image . You should use it normally.

. You should use it normally. A couple of arrows now appear on the sides of the screen, which are the ones you have to use to change images. Simply start viewing all the ones on the platform until you find the one you like.

When you find one, at the top of the screen you will find an icon that has a arrow pointing to a box . You must use it.

. You must use it. The usual message for the place where you want to store the file then appears. Decide the corresponding place and, done this, you will have it available to use as a desktop background on a phone or on the laptop screen.

An additional option that you should know

This is none other than the icon next to the download itself. It is the one to share and serves so that you can send to an acquaintance an image that you think they will like and, therefore, that it is an option that they have to change the appearance of their terminal. The use is so simple how to click on the image that forms three points joined by a line and that you select from the options that appear (one of them is the link to the file in question).