How to use Google Maps offline maps for iPhone

By Brian Adam
The term “offline” has been adapted for many apps and environments on our iPhone. Starting with music from Apple Music or another streaming service, going through series and movies on Netflix, Amazon, Apple TV +, among other situations. You can also use services like Google Maps and navigate between their maps offline. If you have a trip in which you know that there will be no mobile data connection or other circumstance, today we will teach you how to download Google Maps for iPhone.

One downside at home, Apple Maps doesn’t offer offline maps

Personally, since Apple Maps is available as such on the iPhone I liked its simple interface but with the functionality and day-to-day use it ended up not convincing me. Instead, Google Maps already has all the experience ahead and offers the download of the maps offline. We won’t always depend on Wi-Fi or mobile data, so it’s time for you to figure out how to download it.

We recommend downloading the Google maps of locations you need. As each download has a weight, you have to make sure you know how much storage space you can dedicate to Google Maps. We invite you to review your available space in Settings -> General -> Space on iPhone.

How to download offline maps on Google Maps for iPhone

One thing worth clarifying, you cannot download the entire world map in one button. You will have to download the individual map of the area you need, which are much smaller as a single city.

  1. Download the Google Maps app if you don’t have it:

  • Log in with your Google account (essential)
  • The download will begin, the internet connection speed and the size of the selected map directly influence the download term.
  • Meanwhile, tap on the pencil button to rename the map offline.
  • Once the download is complete, you will have the offline map available.
  • You can delete or update the downloaded map by tapping on the three dots icon.

    • Advantages of downloading maps from Google Maps

    In addition to being one of the best location services for your iPhone, with Google Maps you will no longer have to have an internet connection or mobile data to use one of the maps. You will have instructions on how to get to your destination if you are driving. If the city where you live cannot be covered in a single download, you can download several areas to complete the territorial extension you want.

    To be at the forefront, Google Maps gives you an expiration date for each of the offline maps. They can be used exactly 1 year, they expire and again have to be downloaded. Google Maps is constantly updated, so, If you know there are new places in the city, don’t forget to update your offline maps.

    As bad news, you will not have direct traffic information or alternative routes, and directions for public transport, walking and cycling will not be available.

    We hope this tutorial has been to your liking. Did you already have maps downloaded from Google Maps? Please share this post with a friend or family member who you know may need it.

