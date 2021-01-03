How to use Google Maps offline maps for iPhone

- Advertisement -

The term “offline” has been adapted for many apps and environments on our iPhone. Starting with music from Apple Music or another streaming service, going through series and movies on Netflix, Amazon, Apple TV +, among other situations. You can also use services like Google Maps and navigate between their maps offline. If you have a trip in which you know that there will be no mobile data connection or other circumstance, today we will teach you how to download Google Maps for iPhone.

One downside at home, Apple Maps doesn’t offer offline maps

Personally, since Apple Maps is available as such on the iPhone I liked its simple interface but with the functionality and day-to-day use it ended up not convincing me. Instead, Google Maps already has all the experience ahead and offers the download of the maps offline. We won’t always depend on Wi-Fi or mobile data, so it’s time for you to figure out how to download it.

We recommend downloading the Google maps of locations you need. As each download has a weight, you have to make sure you know how much storage space you can dedicate to Google Maps. We invite you to review your available space in Settings -> General -> Space on iPhone.

How to download offline maps on Google Maps for iPhone

One thing worth clarifying, you cannot download the entire world map in one button. You will have to download the individual map of the area you need, which are much smaller as a single city.