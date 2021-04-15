How to use #hashtags correctly [Vídeo]

- Advertisement -

Hashtags are those tags that they serve to sort content on social networks and that, in addition, allow other users to reach it, thus increasing its reach. That is why you have to use them properly and not in the same way on all social networks.

This is something we focus on in this video in which you will find, summarized, the main tips to get the most out of hashtags, both on Instagram and Twitter.

And it is that in each of these two social networks – and in the rest of the platforms that also support hashtags, such as Facebook or Pinterest – the recommended way to use the tags is different.

For example, on Twitter, only one hashtag should be used – a maximum of two – given the character limitations imposed on this social network, but also so as not to confuse the user and order the conversation with a single tag.

However, on Instagram you can use up to a maximum of 30 hashtags in each publication. Although there is a belief that the Instagram algorithm can penalize this, it is nothing more than a hoax – in this article we debunk that and many other myths around the Instagram algorithm – so don’t be afraid to use tags to get your content be seen more and can be found by more users.

In this sense, on Instagram -and on the rest of social networks- it is very beneficial to use the hashtag search engine. When you start to write your label, you will also see that Instagram recommends some of the ones that are most used at that time in the social network. If they make sense with what you are going to publish, it is advisable to use them, since potentially more people will be able to discover your video or photograph and, who knows, they may also be encouraged to follow your profile.

In addition, on Instagram it is also relevant where the hashtags are placed, something that you should also take into account, as well as that users can already subscribe to the hashtags to receive relevant content about them, just as they see in their feed the updates of the people they follow on the social network.

