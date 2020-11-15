How to use Instagram: 8 essential tricks to be an expert

How to? How to use Instagram: 8 essential tricks to be an expert By Brian Adam - 0

Since Facebook bought Instagram, back in 2012, it has not stopped evolving. What was a simple social network for photography has given way to a complete marketing tool already an increasingly feature-laden application. If you have just started your journey on Instagram, it is normal that you feel a bit lost. In this article, we show you some tricks to help you master the platform. How to complete the Instagram profile

How to complete the Instagram profile

If you have just created your profile within this social network, it is recommended that you complete it. To do this, you can add personal information that helps other users to know you better. Having a complete profile helps, in part, to attract more visits and get more followers. Follow the steps that we detail below.

Access your profile. Click on the button Edit profile . So, fill in the fields with your personal information.

Remember that it is important to have an attractive biography that also explains well what the objective of your account is. To do this, use tags, emojis, and mentions. Don’t forget to specify your website to drive traffic to it.

How to add tags to your story and fill them with life

Stories are one of the fundamental functions of Instagram. They have become very popular in recent years and are adding new features frequently. You can make the most of them using the wide variety of tags available in your editor. How?

Go to the main page of the Instagram app and click on the camera icon, located in the upper left. Capture an image or upload it from your gallery. Once you are in the editing area, tap on the label icon. Now choose the content you want to add to your story. You can specify the location, mention other users, add a hashtag , incorporate a button to make a donation, ask questions and surveys, start a countdown and much more.

To fully master story creation, we recommend that you try these features yourself and create different combinations each time.

What are DMs and how to use them

The acronym DM refers to Direct Message, direct message in English. Instagram has a complete chat system that, in terms of functions, has nothing to envy other services such as Telegram or WhatsApp. Thanks to it we can send, in addition to text messages, images, videos, audio notes and everything that is published on the social network, such as stories or photos. Starting a conversation via direct message is very easy. We tell you how to do it.

Open Instagram and go to the main page. Then, click on the icon of the paper plane, located in the upper right part of the screen. Select a contact from the list that will be displayed below. You can also use the search engine to locate anyone who has an account on the platform. Write your message and send it using the button Send . Click on the icon + to add GIF animations, quick responses, or images.

This messaging system has become especially useful for businesses that have a presence on Instagram. In a simple and direct way, you can keep in touch with your current clients or with those who are potentially them.

How to link Instagram with your Facebook account

Instagram is part of the Facebook services conglomerate. Even though it is possible to use an Instagram account without linking it to Facebook, doing this has some advantages. For example, we can receive direct messages from Instagram in our Facebook inbox. Doing so is very simple.

First of all, open the Instagram settings. You can do it from your profile, opening the side menu and clicking on Setting . Then open the section Bill . Now go to Linked accounts . In the following list, choose Facebook and log in with your credentials. Once this is done, your Instagram account will be linked to your Facebook profile.

How to get new followers on Instagram

There is no magic formula for get followers on Instagram. However, we give you some tips that may be useful to you:

Define the objectives of your account and its theme . This will help you better identify your audience and create more appropriate and attractive content.

Plan your posts Publish at the same times and be consistent.

Interact with other users . Use Instagram for inspiration, comment on the work of others and browse through the hashtags. In this way, you will get other users to see your profile and increase the chances that they will follow you.

Use the latest tools provided by the platform. Developers regularly release new features and content formats that can end up being a hit. A good example of this is stories.

How to create a best friends list

Thanks to the function Best friends you can easily send messages, stories and other content to a specific group of users. Follow these steps to create it.

Open the side menu of the application from the section of your profile. Then, click on Best friends . Now, you can use the suggested contact list to add people to your best friends list. However, it is also possible to add them using the search function.

Once you have made your list, you will have the possibility to send content specifically to these accounts. Of course, you can withdraw a contact at any time. Instagram will in no case notify the accounts involved that they have been added to or removed from our list of best friends.

How to edit a post after uploading it to Instagram

After uploading a photo or video, you have the possibility to edit some details. This is especially interesting when we make mistakes and want to correct them. It is a process that has no complications. You just have to do the following.

Locate the image you want to edit. Then, click on the three points that you will find in the upper right corner. In the menu that appears, select Edit . Now, modify the comment, the location or mark another as a collaborator. You can also add tags or a mention, if you see fit. Finally, use the button in the upper right corner to save your changes.

Keep in mind that Instagram only allows editing of the text fields of a post. Thus, You will not be able to change the filter of the photo or make other adjustments, such as increasing the brightness or contrast. If you made a mistake uploading your image or video, you will need to delete the post completely and upload the content again.

How to block another user

On Instagram it is possible to block any user, if necessary. Follow the steps that we show you below.

Open the user profile you want to block. Click on the three points that you will find at the top of the screen, on the right side. Use the option To block from the pop-up menu.

From that moment on, that user will stop seeing your profile, will not be able to comment on your posts or send you direct messages. You must bear in mind that you will also lose access to the blocked user. Of course, you can reverse the block at any time by following the same process but, in this case, using the button To unlock.

These are some tricks to get started on Instagram. Do you want to share yours? Be the first to comment!