How to use LinkedIn Talent Insights

LinkedIn Insights, also known as Talent Insights, is a tool based on Artificial Intelligence, for the analysis of data of people and companies, which aims to help organizations in the search for new talent.

The tool makes use of business analytics techniques to find the “perfect employee”. With it, business leaders gain access to detailed reports on the workforce from around the world and in real time, which can be essential for the development of a company, as well as making decisions about the acquisition and incorporation of new workers to a team.

How does LinkedIn Insights work?

LinkedIn Talent Insights works on two large blocks of information: the first includes data from the more than 720 million profiles created, while the second focuses on the analysis of company data. In both cases, the tool seeks to enhance the skills of a Human Resources department.

To do this, when conducting a staff search, the tool includes personalized search criteria and recommends new searches, following current market trends. In addition, it offers a clean and simple data visualization interface. It also allows you to export the data, as well as to personally monitor talents and see how competing companies are related to it.

To enter, just click the square icon that appears in the upper right part of the page with the name “Products”. When doing so, a new menu will be displayed, in which “Insights” must be selected, as seen in the following image:

Can LinkedIn Insights be used in marketing?

The answer is yes. Although in principle it is a tool focused on discovering talents, it is possible to use the data it offers to carry out marketing campaigns hyper focused on a specific user profile. By observing the profiles that are displayed, analyzing their interests and questions, it is possible to create content specifically directed to them, which can increase visibility and engagement.

The information in the tool can also be used to find new trends, as well as discovering new technologies or techniques. By observing how LinkedIn users are trained, it is possible to discover new opportunities, either to discover new industries or to find new ideas to create focused products or infoservices.

