How to use Nearby, the Airdrop that you have on your Samsung phone with Android

Since time immemorial, the Android ecosystem has sought a way to find a standard that allows it to communicate with other phones to send files, messages or whatever we want to share, avoiding the limitations of apps like WhatsApp that, in the case of photos and videos, reduces their quality to allow us to send them. Samsung, therefore, developed its own system that you carry in your hand and surely you have not tried yet. A function called Nearby Share that works very well, in the image and likeness of the famous Apple Airdrop.

How do we share content between devices?

If you have a Samsung smartphone and it is the most common brand among your friends and family, you are in luck because you can share with them all kinds of files without losing a bit of quality, especially in photos and videos. That is why we are going to see how it is possible to send anything we want quickly and easily. The first thing is to choose what to send. We have opted for the Smart Life URL. Now, we choose the “Share” option in the browser and then we will see all the alternatives we have (apps, people, etc.). Of all of them, we are left with a large, white icon, which is that of Nearby Share. As it is the first time we use it, we are going to configure it.

Choose Nearby Share as the sharing method.

After clicking on the app icon we will arrive at a menu that is divided into several parts. The most decisive is to configure who can see us in case they want to link with us. In the “Visibility of the device” part we mark an option among those available, which are all the contacts in our agenda, only some or hidden. We can also choose the name with which others will see us and when you have everything marked, then you must click on “Activate”, the blue button that you have at the bottom right.

Set up who can see you on Nearby Share.

It will be at that moment when Nearby Share starts looking for other Samsung smartphones close with this function also active. As it is to be expected that you will have the other person next to you, you can also help him to configure it and when you see each other (or you see him), click on his image to begin the process of transferring the content. In this case a simple URL.

Searching for nearby devices.

Needless to say It is not the same to send a few bytes of an internet address, than several tens of megabytes of that video you just shot, in 4K quality and at 60 frames per second. That is why, while the transfer lasts, do not separate too much from the other terminal, thus avoiding interruptions.