How to use Samsung keyboard hidden gesture to redo and undo

The Samsung keyboard is extremely complete and remains loaded with functions, some more hidden than others. Because, did you know that said keyboard has a way to redo and undo actions with gestures? We explain how to configure it so that it is much easier for you to correct errors while you were writing.

What is your preferred keyboard for Android? In general, we all have ours, although it can also happen that, simply, Let’s use the one that comes standard on the phone. Gboard, SwiftKey … Or the Samsung keyboard, an application that comes by default on this manufacturer’s mobiles. This keyboard is of great quality and has many features. Including gestures: different actions can be achieved by sliding your fingers across the keys.

Swipe with two fingers to redo or undo actions

The ‘Undo’ and ‘Redo’ typical of any word processor and many other applications can also be achieved on the Samsung keyboard. It is a somewhat hidden gesture that costs a bit to catch. Of course, once the trick is grasped, it is tremendously useful: with a simple slide of the keys you can redo the text that you accidentally deleted, for example.

To activate the aforementioned gestures on the Samsung keyboard you must do the following:

Open the keyboard and click on the gear icon to go to the settings.

Go to ‘ Swipe, tap and tactile feedback ‘.

‘. Enter ‘Keyboard slide controls’ and choose’Cursor control‘.

Using this function you will have activated the movement of the cursor when sliding your finger across the keyboard. In addition, you will have the option to redo and redo actions swiping with two fingers from the edge of the screen to the center. So:

Redo an action . Swipe with two fingers from the right edge of the keyboard to the center.

. Swipe with two fingers from the right edge of the keyboard to the center. Undo an action. Swipe with two fingers from the left edge of the keyboard to the center of the screen.

The finger gesture takes a bit of getting the hang of it, but it sure ends up being very useful. It is valid for any application in which you use the keyboard. And it has a drawback: does not support stroke writing.

