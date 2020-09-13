How to use the Google Assistant to make calls and video calls on WhatsApp

He Googl Assistante is one of the top three most used voice assistants in the world because it is pre-installed on almost all the latest Android phones and has its own speakers. Every time you add more uses and get smarter, now the possibility of calling WhatsApp just by talking increases.

Calls and video calls on WhatsApp with Google Assistant

Using this function is very simple, although it is important to use the correct command. Since you sometimes encounter this situation, it is not always the first time that Google Assistant understands what we want to do. In this type of command, it is It is important to be direct and not get too complicated when we have to ask you for something. The order of the words can have an influence in many cases.

The best how to use the wizard ie something like “OK Google, make a call to WhatsApp (contact name)” or “OK ​​Google, make a video call in WhatsApp (contact name) or Call (contact name) by WhatsApp video.

assistant with WhatsApp Google – Whatsapp

Any of these commands will allow us to make use of this function normally, without having to repeat that command several times. The steps are as followss:

Open the Google Assistant on your phone.

Use the command in question (as shown above).

Clearly state WhatsApp and the person’s name in the above command.

If your name is multi-person, select the person you want to call.

Wait for the call to run.

Talk to that person.

Google Assistant already allowed sending text messages

Currently, this feature is only available in the English version of the voice assistant, but it is expected that this option will also be available to users in Spanish in the future. May even launches earlier than expected in Spanish because it is currently only available to a limited number of users in English, and it will gradually expand to other terminals.

Currently, lWhatsApp messages can be sent through the Google Assistant, but only text or audio can be sent. We just have to say “OK Google, send WhatsApp”. Later, it will ask us to whom we want to send the message, and it will have to say the name of the contact because we save it on the phone and in the call or video call function.

As we have seen, we can use Google Assistant for more and more functions. I hope that in the future it will be further integrated with other music apps in addition to the company’s own Play Music.