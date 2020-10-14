MobileiphoneLatest newsTech News

How to use the magnifying glass to highlight what is important in a screenshot on your iPhone

By Brian Adam
0
0
We all use screenshots on a daily basis. Whether for professional reasons or to guide a lost brother who does not know how to activate a function on his smartphone in a WhatsApp chat, it is the best resource to take a snapshot of that menu and point freehand, with the pencil tool, where you have to touch. But what if there was a much more fun and elegant way to do it?

Between iOS 13 and 14 Apple’s operating system has revolutionized the screenshot system, allowing, not only to streamline everything related to how to share them, but also to signal them to mark any important element. Now, did you know that you have a magnifying glass available to inject a few magnifications to what you want to highlight?

We are going to expand the area

The fact is that that screen capture menu, through which you go quickly without looking at the available options, It has a small menu at the bottom right that allows you to access some extra functions in a fast way. It is that “+” inserted in a barely visible gray circle, which hides several functions.

How to use the magnifying glass with your screenshots.

One of them is “Magnifier”, which offers the possibility of making a magnification with a spherical effect of the area that you want to highlight in the image. You only have to touch there so that a huge circumference appears on a part of the surface of the capture, and that we can move with the finger. You just have to touch on it and not let go, until you find the best frame. At least the one that is understood, so that by sharing it others know what we mean.

Once we have found that place, just click on “Ok” at the top left, or share from the same menu through the application we want. In this way we avoid that very rudimentary method of painting on the image a circle, or an arrow that, let’s face it, tends to look quite bad and that sometimes bothers more than helps.

Anyway, if you decide to share from that menu you will have the opportunity to store the screenshots on the reel or remove them permanently. If you want some advice, and to avoid that your library is filled with screenshots of these, it is best to delete them at the same moment in which you have already used them through WhatsApp or any other app that you have used.

