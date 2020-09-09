Tech NewsComputingEntertainmentTech GiantsGoogleMobile

How to use the new Google Photos features with your memories of this summer

By Brian Adam
How to use the new Google Photos features with your memories of this summer
By Brian Adam

date 2020-09-09

Summer is ending for millions of Spaniards and it is time to take stock of everything we have been able to do. Those memories that we want to keep forever in our Google Photos library and that for a few hours, they have a redesign of some of their most important functions within the editor. A tool that allows us to beautify even more those wonderful snapshots that we have obtained thanks to our smartphone camera.

And is that with each new update carried out by Mountain View, it becomes more evident that the editor has become one of the cornerstones of what is the most used online solution in the world, a platform that allows us to store all our photos and videos in the cloud to have them at hand wherever we are. A lifetime in the palm of our hand.

More tools and more accessible

Although last June we had a huge ration of changes in Google Photos, with the arrival of infinite search criteria that allowed us to find photos and videos thanks to the place where they were taken, or to elements that appear on the screen (such as castles, beaches, birthdays, cats, etc.), now it’s the turn to fine-tune all the files that we upload to the cloud.

New editing options in Google Photos.

These are changes that affect the main menus of that button that appears at the bottom of the screen of our mobile with iOS or Android (the second), and that gives access to the tools to improve the color, the contrast, brightness, or orientation of an image or video. Some utilities that it is very common to resort to before uploading any of those memories to a social network or to store them for posterity within the timeline.

Specifically, the enhancement menus for those images acquire a similar appearance to other popular apps, such as Instagram, where the effects appear successively within a carousel that we can move left and right. Even the menu to rotate a photo also gets new functions and tools to fine tune that tilt in the perspective of the image that we are going to save in the cloud.

In addition to all those functions (some were already there) that are shown in a noticeably different way, also new filters arrive, as well as numerical controls that are more precise than those of the simple shooter. The update has already begun to reach some Android and iOS users, so we will have to wait for the next few weeks to ensure that all these changes are already available on our terminal.

