How to use the smart charge of the Google Pixel 4 or later: it will only work during these hours

The December ‘Feature Drop’ that arrived a few weeks ago at google mobiles premiered on the Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, 4a 5G and Pixel 5 an interesting feature: the smart charging.

Smart charging helps protect battery health over time to dynamically control how fast it loads a Pixel device, but It will only be activated at a very specific time of the day.

This is smart charging

This feature prevents the mobile from charging quickly when it is not necessary, since when we are sleeping we are not in a hurry to complete the charge. We do not care how late to load the seven or eight hours that we are sleeping. Thus we can extend the life of the battery by not having to abuse so much of fast charges.

The smart charging of the Google Pixel 4 or higher is activated by default in Settings> Battery> Smart battery. There we find the new option Smart charging which informs us that the battery it will charge continuously throughout the night, and that also uses the alarm so that the battery is fully charged as soon as it begins to sound.

Google’s support page gives more details on this new functionality. Now we know that smart charging only works if we charge our Pixel from 21:00 and has a scheduled alarm set from 5:00 to 10:00.

This means that if we set an alarm for later than 10 in the morning, the smart charging will not work, nor if we connect the charger to the mobile before 9:00 p.m., no matter how much the alarm goes off at 5:00. If we do not respect these hours, the load will be normal.

