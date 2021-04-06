web
How to use TikTok’s secret emojis

emojis tiktok 1 1.jpg
Users of social networks and other platforms on the Internet love to use different emojis, these characters that allow us to say much more than words and transmit sensations and emotions only with a small image that occupies a space.

TikTok hides more than 45 emojis that can be used in comments or captions

That is why each launch of new emojis is followed with special attention, such as those that will arrive in 2021 and that later adapt the different mobile operating systems, instant messaging programs and social networks.

But in addition to those created by the Emojipedia, in general, then social networks also create their own collections of emojis. Facebook has them, Twitter has them … and even TikTok has them … although many of them are hidden and most of the users of the app of Chinese origin do not know it.

However, if you want to use the more than 45 secret emojis that TikTok has, don’t worry that in this article we are going to explain how to use them. They are not the traditional yellow face emojis, nor the WhatsApp hearts -which have their own meaning- but they are a hybrid between standard emojis and stickers. The funny thing is that they are secret, so if you use them you will surely surprise your followers. These are all there are:

Hidden emojis on TikTok

How to use TikTok’s secret emojis

TikTok’s secret emojis are not easily accessible from the app. You will not find them on the keyboard of the social network, but you will have to use a series of codes that we are going to explain to you and that will help you include them in your content.

The first thing you will have to do is access this list of TikTok Emojis -they are in the second part of the article- and copy the code of any emoji you want to use, such as, [happy] or [stun].

Next you will have to copy that code in a TikTok comment or in the “caption”, that text that you can add when you are going to upload a publication to TikTok. This will make that code become the emoji.

When you know the code of your favorite stickers, you will only have to type it directly between brackets, without the need to copy and paste.

