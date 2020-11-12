Home Tech News How to? How to use your iPhone or iPad as a webcam on your...

How to use your iPhone or iPad as a webcam on your Mac

With the COVID-19 pandemic, video calling took an incredible boom. Good image quality is necessary for work, school or personal or business meetings. However, sometimes we are not comfortable with the quality of the camera on our Mac. Pay close attention since in this tutorial article We will show you an app that will use your iPhone or iPad as a webcam.

Why choose an app and not an extra accessory? You don’t need to shell out money for this

I was one of those users dissatisfied with the image quality of the Mac camera. It makes me see with the dark place despite having good ambient lighting. It is not HD, so the picture does not look as clear as on an iPhone or iPad in video call. Also, the reality is that the camera is located in only one position, it is nice to use another camera accessory to focus elsewhere. If you have an iMac 2020 like the one in the image, you probably won’t need such an app.

Photo: Apple

In recent months the prices of webcams have skyrocketed, if you take a look at Amazon or any other online store you will realize that they are much higher prices compared to other times. Logitech-branded webcams sold out and at other times their price went up to double or triple.

Are you determined to use an app so that your iPhone or iPad works as a webcam? We started this tutorial.

Your iPhone or iPad as a webcam, download Reincubate Camo (also on your Mac)

  1. Download on your iPhone or iPad the app at the top. On your mac access this link to download the use extension.
  2. Starting with the Mac app, a file with a .zip extension will be downloaded to your Downloads folder. Unzip the folder to get the app.
  3. Take it to the Applications folder. Then right-click and then click Open.
  4. Confirm the operation by clicking Open again.
  5. The last step is to confirm the installation by clicking Install. Enter your Mac password to install.
  6. The app will be ready to work with your iPhone or iPad.

The app has some additional settings, what matters to us at this point is exploring the free options. At this point you will have to enter the app on your iPhone or iPad.

  1. Click on Continue to start the app, then click on Get Started.
  2. It will ask for the respective permission to access the cameras of your devices, click on Grant Access.
  3. Confirm the permission by clicking OK.
  4. The Not Connected screen will appear. Here you will have to connect your iPhone or iPad to the Mac with the USB cable. Make sure you have the app open on your Mac.

