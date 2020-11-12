Tech News

How to? How to use your iPhone or iPad as a webcam on your Mac By Brian Adam - 0

With the COVID-19 pandemic, video calling took an incredible boom. Good image quality is necessary for work, school or personal or business meetings. However, sometimes we are not comfortable with the quality of the camera on our Mac. Pay close attention since in this tutorial article We will show you an app that will use your iPhone or iPad as a webcam. Why choose an app and not an extra accessory? You don’t need to shell out money for this

Your iPhone or iPad as a webcam, download Reincubate Camo (also on your Mac)

Free features

Use your iPhone or iPad as a webcam in Zoom

Why choose an app and not an extra accessory? You don’t need to shell out money for this

I was one of those users dissatisfied with the image quality of the Mac camera. It makes me see with the dark place despite having good ambient lighting. It is not HD, so the picture does not look as clear as on an iPhone or iPad in video call. Also, the reality is that the camera is located in only one position, it is nice to use another camera accessory to focus elsewhere. If you have an iMac 2020 like the one in the image, you probably won’t need such an app.

In recent months the prices of webcams have skyrocketed, if you take a look at Amazon or any other online store you will realize that they are much higher prices compared to other times. Logitech-branded webcams sold out and at other times their price went up to double or triple.

Are you determined to use an app so that your iPhone or iPad works as a webcam? We started this tutorial.

Your iPhone or iPad as a webcam, download Reincubate Camo (also on your Mac)