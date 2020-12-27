How to use your iPhone’s scientific calculator

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Many of you – especially the older ones – will undoubtedly remember that moment when they asked you to bring a scientific calculator at school. It was not really taken advantage of, but for every child having a scientific calculator was like having a very precious “scientific” object in the school bag.

The iPhone calculator app “hides” a scientific calculator

Well, this news that we are going to tell today may make you relive the same feeling you experienced when they bought you your first scientific calculator. Maybe some of you knew it, but most of us bet you didn’t: on your iPhone, the traditional calculator can become scientific in the blink of an eye.

To turn your iPhone calculator into a scientific one, all you have to do is turn the screen over. Yes, when doing so, all the additional functionalities of the traditional iOS calculator app are displayed.

Although it has been thanks to a tweeter who has pointed out the existence of this functionality and that is why we have found out, it should be said that has been active for more than 10 years, since it was added to the calculator in 2008, in the days of iOS 2.0 (the latest version, recently released, is iOS 14) but it is more than possible that, if you do not usually rotate the screen of your mobile, you have never noticed that your calculator “hid” more functions than the usual ones for adding, subtracting, multiplying and dividing.

that glimpse of an alternate universe vibe when you turn your iPhone sideways and all of a sudden it’s a scientific calculator pic.twitter.com/PNxLVpXRAS – JR Carpenter (@jr_carpenter) December 23, 2020

By expanding its functions by rotating the screen, you can add numbers to memory, make formulas with parentheses, use exponents … and many other functions. Curiously, the calculator app in the Apple Store shows a screenshot that indicates that there are these additional scientific functions in the application, but of course, few will be those who access its download page, since the calculator app is installed by default on all iPhones.

.