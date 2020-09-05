How to validate the data and certificates of your ID with an Android smartphone

One of the great advantages that Android devices have compared to, for example, Apple’s, is that Its NFC chips are not limited to work and we can give it as many uses as the apps we download allow us. And one of them, which is especially useful in these times where everything is digital and virtual, is that the most important documentation that we need to carry in our pocket every day can be left at home if we previously store it in the memory of our smartphone.

One of those documents that we can digitize is the identity card, the famous DNI that for a few years now allows us to carry out all kinds of telematic operations thanks to the chip that it integrates, and to the data and certificates that are stored inside. Not only to consult things such as the traffic fines that we have pending, but to pay taxes, contact the Administration to complete procedures, etc.

Attentive to expiration dates

As you surely know, Those certificates that are stored in electronic DNIs are essential to be able to operater and must be renewed from time to time to continue working without problems. Now, what way do you have to know, and validate, the data contained in your identity card to know if you are close to that expiration date? Well, to find out, nothing like Valida @, the Android application that thanks to that NFC connectivity, will allow you to read your eDNI 3.0 to know first-hand if your card is ready to be used, or if it is necessary to validate those certificates again to check that there are no errors.

App for validation of our DNI on Android.

In essence, everything that this app offers is a compendium of the same options that we have through the official website, of the Government, and that allows more or less the same functions, although with the inconvenience of having to connect an eDNI reader to the USB port of the computer and walk with drivers and other programs that, for many users, are a hassle and a problem to start up.

Thanks to your Android smartphone and its NFC chip, This operation will be as simple as sliding the card through the back of the device so that Valid @ recognizes it and can access the data and certificates stored in the chip that, later, you can verify and validate. It’s that simple and that easy. A pity that the Apple ecosystem does not have these facilities.