How to verify your Twitter account in 2021, we show you how it works

For three years now, in Spain Unable to access Twitter verification. The verification with a blue tick, which verifies real and influential people in the social network, requires a very difficult process, which only a few achieve. Like everything difficult and premium, this verification in social networks has become a symbol that many fight to have it. Fortunately, Twitter has reopened the process. In this article we will tell you everything you need so that you can verify your account step by step.

How to verify your Twitter account in 2021

The registration process to request verification in 2021 will be available on the “Account Settings” page, both on the web and in the app. You should know that only Sending your request to Twitter does not guarantee that you will be able to pass the authentication process, but by following the correct steps and meeting the requirements, you have a good chance of achieving this distinction. To make this request, you just have to follow the following steps:

How to verify your Twitter account in 2021 Twitter

Access the registration site on Twitter through this link and follow the process indicated. Click continue.

through this link and follow the process indicated. Click continue. Log in to the account to verify, so Twitter will verify that your profile has all the necessary data, otherwise it will ask you to add them.

If everything is in order, in the next step you must place at least three links for the app to confirm your identity.

After this you should explain to Twitter in 500 characters or less , preferably in English, the reasons why you consider that your profile should be verified.

, preferably in English, the reasons why you consider that your profile should be verified. Once this is done, you should review everything you sent, and if everything is in accordance with what they requested, you only have to click on the Submit button, so your request will be sent to Twitter.

Who can request verification of their account?

As we discussed in previous articles, there are a series of requirements that you must meet in order to request verification of your account. In short, your account must represent or be associated with a prominently recognized person or brand, in accordance with the notoriety criteria described in your account. verified accounts policy.

It is active and complies with the rules

In addition to being a user with a certain relevance in the social network, you must meet another requirement, which, although obvious, many accounts fail to meet. Accounts must be active with a history of compliance with the Twitter Rules. This means:

Complete – Must have a profile name, bio, and profile and banner images.

Active use: you must be logged into the account in the last six months.

Security: Account must have a confirmed email address or phone number.

Twitter Rules: Account must not have had a 12 hour or 7 day lockdown for violating Twitter Rules in the last six months (successful appeals excluded).

