How to view Instagram Stories anonymously

Instagram Stories have a feature that is a double-edged sword: the ability to know who has seen the stories. On the one hand, this is great if you want to know if someone in particular has seen our amazing posts. But on the other hand, it can reveal that we are stalking someone we are not interested in knowing.

There are ways to view someone’s Instagram Stories anonymously, so that they do not appear in the viewer list of a Story

This usually happens with accounts that are not followed, but still want to see their Stories. Without using external services there are only two ways to view Instagram Stories without revealing our presence: view the Stories in airplane mode (although the moment the connection is reconnected, the user will appear in the list of people who have seen the Story) and make a fake account. This last option is curiosity taken to the extreme and something that enters the realm of despair, so let’s explore other methods.

How to see Instagram Stories without being seen

Until now there were some web pages (which we will not mention) that allowed you to view Stories anonymously and without the need to have an Instagram account. However, they were domains hosted in Russia and if that was not reason enough to cause suspicion, they stopped working.

However, an alternative has appeared that works perfectly. This is the website Storiesdown.com. This page allows you to view Stories from any public Instagram account anonymously. For this you do not even have to have an Instagram account and it is not necessary to register anywhere.

The procedure could not be easier. You just have to access the web and enter the username in the search engine of the person whose Stories you want to see. After that, you just have to press the “Search” button and a page with two tabs will appear: one for normal publications and the other for Stories. In addition, you can see the profile photo in large size.

In normal publications you can see both the photo or video and the associated text, and although this is something that can be done with Instagram, this website allows us to download the publications.

The Stories tab will display any Stories that are active on the profile along with the time that has passed since it was posted. As with normal posts, the Story is downloadable, something Instagram doesn’t natively allow.

Finally, the website has a function that allows us to send a statement with the username in case we do not want the page to show our Stories even if the account is public. For now (and if it does not stop working, as seems the norm for this type of page) Storiesdown.com is the best way to stalk and avoid being stalked at the same time.

