How to view the iPhone screen on a computer

The Mirror mode allows you to view the iPhone (or iPad) screen on your computer monitor, whether it is a Windows PC or an Apple device with macOS operating system.

By means of a mirror function, video recording of the iPhone screen can be achieved on any computer

In some cases it is useful to share the screen with other users of mobile devices in order to enjoy all the same content, but in this case it is about replicating the screen of the iPhone itself with the computer itself, and one of the easiest ways to achieve it it is through programs that emulate an Apple TV.

In this way, the iPhone can connect via AirPlay and thus share the screen of the mobile device with an external monitor, a television or a projector. From there, what happens on the Apple smartphone screen can be recorded with the computer.

There are three alternatives: LonelyScreen, AirServer and Reflector4. Of all of them there is a version for Windows and for macOS the latter have free trial versions for 30 days but the full versions cost between 13 and 19 euros.

The operation in all of them is very similar: once the program is installed on the computer and connected to the same WiFi network as the iPhone, the computer will appear as a new device selectable from the AirPlay settings menu on the iPhone. From there you can share screen wirelessly.

Activating Screen Mirroring in AirPlay from the iPhone, it will be enough to choose the computer and from that moment, with the chosen program (LonelyScreen, AirServer or Reflector4) running on the computer, the iPhone screen will be displayed.

The handling interface in some cases (LonelyScreen) is extremely simple as it only has a large red circular button that is used to activate the recording and to stop it. The other two programs have a greater number of functions and have a menu to select them.

The window where the iPhone screen is displayed can be maximized to fill the entire computer screen, or it can be minimized or resized.

Mac users have an alternative already included in the operating system, since QuickTime allows you to record the screen of an iPhone, although it must be connected by a USB cable. In this case, the iPhone is identified as if it were a webcam connected to the computer. By simply selecting it, you can record the iPhone screen.

