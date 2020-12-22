How to view your 2020 annual summary in Year on TikTok

There are several social networks that have joined the trend of offering an annual summary to their users. This summary is usually generated automatically with the most viewed content or with which our followers have interacted the most, although we also find the possibility of customizing this special function by removing and adding content manually. In TikTok they did not want to be an exception and this year they bring us Year on TikTok. So you can see your 2020 annual summary .

Though 2020 It has not been the best year of our life, quite possibly we have had great moments that we will not want to forget or teachings that will accompany us for the rest of our years. Be that as it may, social networks are a good way to remember the year, since we usually share a lot of content in it, from our mood, the things we do, relationships, sports … and any type of activity that affects our daily life .

Year on TikTok, so it can be shared

“Find out how your year has been on TikTok with the new feature #YearOnTikTok”. This is how this novelty is presented in the social network that is causing a sensation among its users. In fact, the social network sweeps among the young and not so young already tired of other alternatives. Even when TikTok goes down or has problems, the rest of the social networks burn at the level of WhatsApp and such successful applications.

Year on TikTok is a success and its 6.3 billion videos shared in the last hours show it. To get our summary of the year 2020 we will have to open the TikTok application for iOS and Android. Later, we will have to see the current trends, something that is achieved by clicking on the magnifying glass icon at the bottom.

Sometimes instantly, others in seconds, a top banner appears inviting us to create our #YearOnTikTok. We will click there on “Watch now” to start the process of watching the vertical video that we can later share among our contacts. Its content will depend on what we have uploaded to TikTok throughout the year.

In a matter of seconds our video will appear in slide format with everything shared during the year. We can go from one to another by clicking on the screen. In addition, the video includes some curious information about what we have heard, when we register on the platform or how many times we share content.

Once we have reviewed it, we will arrive at the final screen in which we will have a red box with the option in “Post to TikTok”. That will allow the rest of our followers to see it. There is also the option to export to other social networks. If we publish it, a free badge will be added to us to commemorate the moment.