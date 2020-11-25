MobileAndroidTech News

How to watch Apple TV + series and movies on your Android smartphone

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

If Steve Job had still been in this world, it is very possible that we would have experienced an even fiercer war against Android. But nevertheless, his untimely death in 2011 led the company down a completely opposite path, in which collaborating (sporadically) with the adversary is not frowned upon. Proof of this is the arrival of Apple Music to the Google OS and some other apps related to those of Cupertino.

Today, Apple TV + does not have an official application and, therefore, on paper it is not possible to see all its contents on an Android device, but as always happens in these cases, we have a small gap through which to sneak in to continue enjoying that subscription that we pay month by month without having to do it on an iPhone, an iPad or a Mac. So , Let’s go there.

Chrome, the back door

Effectively, It will be the Google browser that we will have to use to sneak through the series and movies on Apple TV + Thanks to the fact that it is compatible with the platform and that Apple, let’s not forget, has not shown much interest in blocking those who access through that browser (remember the case of iCloud). So the first thing we are going to do is go to our mobile with Android and open Chrome.

How to watch Apple TV + on your Android mobile.

Now, in the address bar, we write “tv.apple.com/es” and we will get to the home of the streaming video service. At the top right we will see an access to log in: we touch on it and enter the username, password and, if we have two-step verification, the six-digit number that we can consult on any of the Apple devices that we have registered on our account.

Once inside, all you have to do is find what you want to see and hit play. To say that The good thing about this system is that it will save everything we visualize, even if you leave a chapter halfwayWhen you return to the Mac or iPad, you will follow it from that same point. Also, it will be possible to view it in full screen and in landscape mode to pretend that we are viewing the content through an official application.

Precisely, we will have audio controls for different languages ​​as well as subtitles and if you want to place a shortcut on the home page of your phone, you just have to create it as we indicate on the central screen that you have above. Ready, you already have Apple TV + on your mobile with Android.

