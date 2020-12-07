How Twitter tries to regain control of its own platform

Disinformation on Twitter: This problem has only grown in recent months and years. The network therefore fights against the spread of false information with numerous measures and features. A classifying overview.

What was hardly imaginable 30 years ago is reality today: Billions of people from all regions and countries of the world connect with each other via the Internet and, above all, social networks. In this way, they are creating new business models on a global level and changing the entire value chain.

The dilemma: freedom of expression vs. control

But their past has caught up with Facebook, Twitter and Co. for several years now. In the first decade in particular, social networks were primarily concerned with growing.

New users were literally welcomed with open arms and activity in the form of posts, comments or even pages was rewarded with reach and attention.

When it came to disinformation in posts or entire groups on Twitter and Co., the managers of the social networks and platforms held back for a long time.

The deletion of posts, pages or groups has only been the case for years after public discussion. As a rule, the argument of freedom of expression was cited as the reason why racist or discriminatory posts were also allowed to remain on the platforms.

The filter bubble effects and the dangerous range channels

It goes without saying that it is absolutely correct that social networks respect freedom of expression. Suppressing or preventing exchanges is always dangerous. In addition, our democracy thrives on public discussions. It is not for nothing that freedom of expression is anchored in the Basic Law.

The only problem is that the years of innocence on the social networks have ensured that numerous users find themselves in a filter bubble . That means: Due to their interactions, they only see the content that supports their opinion anyway.

For example, anyone who believes in a chip vaccination by Bill Gates, comments on the relevant posts and distributes likes, will receive the appropriate groups and pages suggested by Twitter, Facebook and Co.

As a result, large channels have emerged over the years that have a gigantic reach and thus a lot of influence on society. A great example of this is the QAnon grouping .

Disinformation on Twitter: The tough battle for control

At the latest since the US election campaign in 2016, which was suspected of Russian influence, the work of social networks has come to the fore. Politicians and the public alike are closely following whether there is progress in the fight against fake news.

Disinformation on Twitter and Co. has thus become a threat to the business model of social networks. If Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Co. do not manage to get their own platforms under control, they could be broken up by politics.

In detail, the measures taken by the platform are not particularly noticeable. However, if you take a holistic look at the aspect, it becomes apparent that Twitter, for example, has taken many small steps to regain control of its own platform.

1. Twitter tightens the inspection of bots

One measure taken in spring 2020 concerns bot networks. These automatically ensure that disinformation on Twitter is shared and liked countless times within a few seconds.

That’s why Twitter has updated its developer guidelines . Bot accounts must be clearly marked as such when registering. They are also only allowed if they have helpful goals. This applies to earthquake or severe weather warnings, for example.

So the first step is to curb automation on your own platform.

2. Twitter expands reporting options

When a tweet specifically spreads false information, many users notice it. The problem with it: Especially on Twitter, reporting posts was often associated with legal paragraphs. In case of doubt, a tweet was not reported.

That is why the platform has worked hard in recent months to make reporting easier.

The discussion about the introduction of a downvote or dislike button is aiming in the same direction. It should offer the possibility to identify incorrect information more clearly through appropriate reactions.

After all, so far there has only been the option of adding a heart to posts or commenting on them. However, the comments are rather confusing and are rarely read before the retweet.

3. Twitter makes retweets difficult and shows banners

The next steps are to curb the spread of false information. Anyone who wants to share disinformation on Twitter has seen several hints since autumn 2020 .

For example, Twitter asks its users whether they really read the article they shared. In the second stage, Twitter then optionally requests a comment on the retweet, which should allow classification. However, it is possible to leave the relevant field blank.

Likewise, Twitter has recently been providing tweets with false information with a corresponding notice. In addition, a pop-up window appears before sharing, informing the user that the tweet shared is political misinformation.

This can currently be observed very well on Donald Trump’s Twitter account.

4. Twitter revised advertising guidelines

But accounts not only with organic reach can cause disinformation on Twitter. Even with the help of large advertising budgets and advertising campaigns, incorrect information can be distributed in a targeted manner.

In the Corona crisis, for example, this affects advertising for overpriced or completely ineffective drugs. That is why social networks have started to massively restrict advertising options with a view to health and politics.

Conclusion on disinformation on Twitter

A look at the measures taken by Twitter shows that the social network is now well aware of its social responsibility. This can be seen from the fact that there are numerous further steps.

Twitter deletes hundreds of thousands of accounts and posts at regular intervals and the verification of profiles is currently being revised. In 2021 there should be a new concept for the “ blue tick ”.

Nonetheless, it is difficult to remedy the effects of years of inactivity in a short time. Ultimately, it is one of the decisive factors for success that growth and sales at any price can no longer be the greatest good for social networks.

Anyone who allows racism and discrimination for profit has no social justification. This is why fighting disinformation on Twitter is so important. It is also clear that further measures must follow in order to establish the previous successes on a permanent basis.