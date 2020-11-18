How will Kamala Harris’s role as US Vice President influence technology?

Kamala Harris becomes the first woman to be elected vice president of the United States, the second most important position in the US After her arrival in the position, some questions arise, among them, those related to technology. What can happen in the world of Tech with her in power?

Harris hails from San Francisco, so she has ties and “even friends” in the companies that make up Big Tech. How will she confront these companies that are under investigation for monopolistic practices?

Recall that the US Department of Justice filed a complaint against the technology giant Google. In addition to this, some Democrats and Republicans have called for section 230 to be repealed, claiming that Twitter and Facebook abuse their immunity to operate the networks at their own discretion.

So what is Harris’s stance against the Bich Tech group?

In her positions as attorney general and senator, Kamala Harris has lobbied social media to act against revenge porn. Likewise, he has said that technology companies must “be regulated”, in order to guarantee American society privacy in their communications.

Among the companies that make up Bich Tech, the one most criticized by Harris has been Facebook. Is this the company that suffers the most with the arrival of its arrival in power? We don’t know, but we let you know what the future vice president has said about it.

“Millions of Americans have no idea how much data Facebook collects, from tracking your location and IP address to tracking your activities on other websites.”

Harris has highlighted that this platform knows everything about you, his words imply that it is like someone looking at what you are doing here, now, at all times. Which translates into an “invasion of privacy”.

So far, there is no known firm position of the former senator regarding the GAFA group, however, Cooper Teboe, has expressed that the election of Harris as vice president, represents a good omen for Silicon Valley. Do you think the Democratic fundraiser is right?

Harris will work hand in hand with Biden, who has not been clear on what steps to take to slow the advance of the tech giants. He has only referred to “regulation as a way to curb its power”, that is, to impose censorship based on US regulations.

What we are sure of is that being a senator is not the same as being a vice president of the United States. This may influence Harris’s position on these companies from now on, and the measures he must take to stop their monopolistic advance.

.