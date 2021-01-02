“How young Silvia Pinal looks”: Alejandra Guzmán was destroyed on Twitter and Salinas Pliego came out to defend her

- Advertisement -

After the reappearance of Alejandra Guzman on national television, criticism was immediate through social networks. The users did not indicate any artistic deficiency or something related to their way of interpreting songs, but rather attacked his physique and his resemblance to his mother, Silvia Pinal.

Through Twitter, the official channel account Aztec ONE published a video where you can see the rocker after her presentation in a special New Years program, so several tweeters did not miss the opportunity to flood it with messages and memes.

Among the comments made against him, those who they mentioned the physical resemblance to their mother with such a young age, well “La Guzmán” is barely 52 years old and made fun that it was actually Silvia Pinal performing her songs.

“How young Silvia Pinal looks Singing the Songs of Alejandra Guzmán ”or“Alejandra Guzmán has already become Silvia Pinal at 52 years old ”, are some of the tweets that could be observed.

Other people also engaged in offend their physical appearance and to make comparisons with others memes that went viral on social networks, such as “Ayuwoki“Or the famous painting”Ecce homo”From the Aragonese community of Borja, near Zaragoza, Spain.

The plastic surgeries They were also elements used by tweeters to offend the singer. They referred to the ability of cosmetic surgeons in Mexico to perform physical changes with the scalpel; Furthermore, they used the moment to Compare her to Mexican actress and star Lyn May.

However, not everyone took this side in the digital discussion. Some other people also defended the queen of Mexican rock.

The actor and singer Mauricio Martínez offered some messages to all people who have taken the liberty of expressing their opinion regarding the physical appearance of Alejandra Guzman without taking into account all your achievements in the music industry.

“People in @TwitterMexico mocking the physique (specifically the face) of Alejandra Guzmán. Nothing more pathetic than being a stranger without any merit, hiding behind a phone and criticizing a famous, successful, talented and resilient woman like the Queen of Rock.“, wrote.

Later highlighted his artistic career and acknowledged that he made similar mistakes in the past, but that doing nothing about it to change those attitudes only makes the problem bigger and bigger in a femicide country like Mexico.

“I did not put The Queen Of Rock, it was the press years ago. And that’s the least of it. AND I am the first to admit that I have done the same in the past, I admit that I was wrong and I apologized. I haven’t done it again. Nothing should be an excuse to attack a woman in a femicide country.”, You can read in his Twitter thread.

Finally he highlighted the pathetic attitude taken by users, and mentioned that taunting someone famous from anonymity is one of the worst acts that can be done in the digital age.

Who also joined the defense of Alejandra Guzmán It was the Mexican businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego. In a response issued in Martinez’s tweet, the millionaire wrote that Lives spent casting bad wishes on others must be sad.

“I agree with you, It must be sad to live a life where the only things that come out of your heart are teasing, pain, anger and bad wishes for a person you don’t know and who He goes out to do his best to entertain us.”, Sentenced the president of Salinas Group.

