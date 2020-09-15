HP also thinks about its folding smartphone: here are renders and patents

Samsung, Motorola, and Huawei aren’t the only companies interested in folding smartphones. After seeing the videos of Xiaomi’s foldable and the renders of OPPO’s, even one of the leading companies in the laptop market would seem inclined to launch its foldable on the market: it is HP, which has also already filed patents.

When it comes to documents that have appeared online, obviously the first newspaper to talk about them and show the renders is LetsGoDigital: according to what is written on the Dutch website, HP would have filed the patents at the World Intellectual Property Office in February 2019, but they would have been approved only on 13 August 2020.

The foldable smartphone described in the documents has a similar design to that of Motorola Razr, whose 5G version was presented on September 9, 2020, and of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: rectangular OLED display that closes like a clamshell, with triple rear camera and sensor absent on the front. In addition, the USB port, speaker, microphone and side buttons can already be seen in the 3D renderings. However, please note that these models were created directly by LetsGoDigital starting from the simple drawings visible in the patents published online, also integrating features present on the current foldables; hence the HP folding smartphone it may actually have a different design at launch.

The Palo Alto company, however, would like to launch something more innovative on the market, a sort of hybrid between a phone and a tablet developed from HP’s experience in the laptop industry. Indeed, he would like to take advantage of the same folding technology on laptops that can compete with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold already seen this August.